Nottingham Forest disappoint in Premier League return after defeat against Newcastle

Nottingham Forest may not be the best gauge of your prospects for seasonal success right now. Not since Newcastle United’s pre-takeover version has a team been so careless in possession and anemic in the attack on St James’ Park.

So the reaction to the home side’s win on opening day should almost certainly be tempered. Of course it wasn’t.

Supporters, understandably excited at the start of a promising campaign, praised their team’s performance late into the night on Saturday.

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER REVIEWS NEW CASTLE (4-3-3): pope 6.5; Trippier 5.5, Dab 7.5, BURN 8, Targett 6.5; Willock 6 (S Longstaff 81min), Guimaraes 7 (Botman 90), Joelinton 7; Almiron 6.5 (Fraser 81), Wilson 6.5 (Wood 89), Saint-Maximin 7 (Murphy 89) Scorers: Dab 58, Wilson 78. Booked: No. Manager: Eddie Howe 7 Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Henderson 6; Worrall 5.5, Niakhate 6 (Mighten 83), McKenna 5; Williams 5, O’Brien 6.5 (Mangala 75, 5), Colback 6.5, Toffolo 6; Lingard 4.5; Johnson 5, Surridge 5 (Awoniyi 63, 5). Booked: Worral, Williams Manager: Steve Cooper 5. Referee: S Hooper 7. Presence: 52,245.

The caveat is that you won’t be playing Forest every week. It should also be noted that Newcastle were unable to find a way to score for nearly an hour despite setting up camp in the visiting half. Even Eddie Howe admitted that his side needed a goal as good as Fabian Schar’s 25-yard screamer to find that breakthrough.

The 2-0 deficit – Callum Wilson added a clever second – and the fact that Newcastle dominated from the first kick to the last doesn’t tell the full story.

There was enough wastage on the part of the hosts to suggest that the impressive work Howe has done may be undermined by a need for more quality in the final third. The club knows so much, hence their recent hunt for Leicester’s James Maddison.

The Magpies had 23 shots and only converted two. Those numbers alone should warn the elation of early supporters, as that ratio must tighten against a better opposition that should make up the majority of the division.

What is clear, however, is that under Howe, they have a team that performs close to their maximum when it comes to fitness, motivation and a desire to both press and impress. There will be no relegation classes this time. European qualification, with at least one more offensive addition, is achievable.

As for Forest, it may seem hard to kick them on their first Premier League appearance after 23 years. You can’t blame their efforts.

But doing your best is a minimum requirement in these environments. The concern should be that they fail to register a try on goal and the fewest number of passes from Saturday’s games.

…And bizarrely, no shirt sponsor! Nottingham Forest started their Premier League return with no goals, no shots on target and no shirt sponsor. The club has not yet found a deal that satisfies chairman Evangelos Marinakis. Their deal with boiler company BOXT expired last season and Marinakis is said to have a package of around £10 million in store.

The one corner they won involved a bizarre routine with zero Forest players in the penalty area. They arrived when the ball was delivered, but by then goalkeeper Nick Pope had run them out. The sight of the empty penalty area was somewhat symptomatic of their overall appearance.

Jesse Lingard, their summer arrival in the tent, looked like a player starting only for the third time this calendar year. He will get better, and he has to if Forest wants to improve this.

But for all the money spent – £85 million on 12 new players – their XI didn’t have the feel of a premium outfit. It said a lot that Jack Colback, who last played in the Premier League for Newcastle six years ago, was their best performer.

In Steve Cooper, Forest has a brilliant boss who has already proven his ability to exceed what would normally be expected from the tools at his disposal. It is still early days, but he will likely have to surpass last season’s efforts if his club is to avoid a quick return to the championship.