Norwich council sparks furious backlash from women’s rights group over ‘trans inclusion’ vote

Norwich City Council faced furious backlash from women’s rights campaigners after declaring ‘transphobic extremists’ ‘not welcome’ in the city.

On Thursday, the council unanimously passed a proposal affirming the gender identity of transgender and non-binary people.

Councilor Alex Catt, who is part of the Green Party, took to Twitter to highlight the measure, saying he was ‘thrilled’ the trans community was being supported. He also stated that those who oppose trans rights are not welcome in Norwich.

The Norwich Women’s Rights Group contested the legality proposal and demanded the council clarify how it will ‘ensure the safety, privacy and dignity of women and girls’ in the wake of the inclusion policy.

The group also claimed that Cllr Catt’s tweet contained a ‘combative tone’ and that the council’s messaging around ‘transphobia and homophobia’ was ‘worrying and undemocratic’.

‘Delighted that our proposal to support the trans community was passed unanimously by Norwich City Council!’ he tweeted.

‘The council clearly states that trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary people are non-binary.’

The councilor added: ‘Transphobic extremists are not welcome in Norwich!’

The tweet drew backlash from women’s rights groups as well as from Norwich residents who claim the recently passed proposal could put biological women at risk.

“Norwich Women’s Rights Group is challenging Norwich Councilors to clarify how they will ensure the safety, privacy and dignity of women and girls,” the group said in a statement to MailOnline.

‘We remind the Council of their obligations under the Equality Act 2010 to respect all 9 protected characteristics including gender, age, disability and belief.

The Norwich Women’s Rights Group noted that it is ‘easy to spout mantras, feel righteous and gain admiration from vocal activists’, but argued that the council needs to recognize that its ‘policies have profound consequences for women and girls ‘

‘The council does not define trans or non-binary, which means self-ID. This is not the law. It is a documented risk factor for women and girls. If a man can call himself a woman, all single-sex rooms become mixed-gender.

“It is not legal to discriminate on the basis of faith. We call on the council and the unions to ensure that no staff will be discriminated against if they do not share the council’s credo.

The group added: ‘The combative tone of Cllr Catt’s tweet and council leader Mike Stonard’s suggestion that any inquiry arises from “transphobia and homophobia” is worrying and undemocratic.’

The activist group also called out the council on Twitter, saying they wanted officials to answer questions about the implications of the new ruling.

The group’s questions included:

If trans women are women (TWAW) does that mean the women only swimming session at the Riverside Community Leisure Center is open to anyone who says they are a woman and it doesn’t matter if Muslim women and others are left out as a result?

If TWAW does that mean severely disabled women have to be intimately cared for by anyone who says they are a woman? Should DV shelters for women admit everyone who says they are a woman?

If TWAW, how can you support the legal and human rights of council workers who do not agree with this belief system and advocate for women’s rights and single-sex services? How can you protect these people from harassment and abuse?

If TWAW and anyone who says they are a woman can use spaces for vulnerable women, how can you protect women from predators who will use any loophole to gain access to potential victims?

If TWAW does that mean the council will support housing vulnerable homeless women in emergency dormitories alongside anyone who says they are a woman?

The group’s criticism was further echoed online by Brits who claimed the ‘crazy’ Norwich City Council’s policy is ‘illegal’.

“This would be illegal,” Twitter user @historywoman wrote in response to the policy. “The Medical Professions Act 2010 allows anyone to treat trans women as men for specific purposes of the Act.

“If Norwich City Council calls people transphobic or makes them feel unwelcome in order to uphold the law, that’s illegal harassment/discrimination. Take action.’

The council was also criticized for allegedly failing to focus on issues that ‘improve the lives’ of Norwich residents.

“You know what, Norwich City Council, do the jobs you were elected to do (and are well paid for), serve every person in the area,” wrote Caroline Hamilton.

‘Clean streets, clean drains, public ladies loosening without guys wandering in and out, stuff like that – did your voters vote for this? Doubt it.’

Twitter user @FinnersIsTired chimed in, saying: ‘Well if Norwich City Council says that I think feminists, biologists, science in general and about 600 million years of evolution should just go home.

‘Or they could try to do things to actually improve the lives of people in the city.’

Other social media users criticized the council as being made up of a ‘bunch of reality-denying lunatics’.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Norwich City Council loves dogma,” wrote Helen Nettleship. ‘Law, biological reality, women’s gender rights, protection, freedom of expression and democracy are not welcome in Norwich!’

‘Norwich City Council has stated: men are women and women are men. Next week: gravity doesn’t exist and if you don’t float you’re a bigot,’ tweeted Pam Harma.

Breakfast show presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer added: ‘Norwich City Council are mad as a seedbox. Up is down. Black is white. Truth is a lie. War is peace. Bonkers.’

Paul Enbery echoed the sentiment and concluded: ‘Norwich City Council should be taken into special measures. It’s clearly being run by a bunch of reality-denying lunatics.’