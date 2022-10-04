Northern Beaches council remove homeless ‘tent city’ camp from Dee Why Beach, Sydney

Dramatic footage shows the moment police chase a resident of the controversial ‘tent city’ built meters from one of Sydney’s most popular beaches.

Daily Mail Australia recently revealed that local residents were concerned about the homeless camp set up in the sand dunes of Dee Why, on the city’s northern beaches.

Tensions escalated on Monday when footage emerged of a fire being lit in the dunes and of a man with a large beard being chased by police officers near the makeshift camp.

The tent city was then dramatically demolished by Northern Beaches Council workers on Tuesday “due to public safety concerns”, a council spokeswoman said.

A fire lit at the tent city next to the Dee Why lagoon on Monday forced the council to remove the temporary campsite on Tuesday

Locals in the affluent suburb claim they have been robbed and threatened by rough sleepers living in the makeshift shelters as they walk along the beach.

Others have accused them of watching beachgoers through binoculars so they can run down the dunes and steal unattended items.

Some reports claim that tent city residents dress up as traditionalists to wander through parking lots and check for unlocked doors.

Dee Why locals say they fear the beach dwellers and are concerned their presence has affected the delicate ecosystem of the nearby lagoon.

Three temporary homeless camps, which grew through the Covid pandemic, were located up in the dunes of Dee Why Beach

On Monday, police arrested two men after one allegedly set fire to a tent inside the homeless shelter and allegedly threatened a man with a machete and lighter – while another is accused of assaulting police.

“We have been working with relevant homeless aid organizations in a continuous effort to provide assistance to those living in the dunes at Dee Why for a number of years now,” said Northern Beaches Council CEO Ray Brownlee.

‘Homelessness is a complex issue and we have sought to approach those involved with understanding and compassion.

‘A violent incident and fire in the dunes at Dee Why this weekend has left the Council, assisted by NSW Police, with little option but to disband the camp and remove the growing accumulation of rubbish and other materials which pose an ongoing fire and safety risk.

“The council continues to facilitate help for those affected through welfare and housing agencies and communicate support options available to them.”

Pictures of the camp show the ground covered in debris with locals worried the hard sleepers could affect the delicate ecosystem of the nearby lagoon

Council workers began clearing the dunes at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Camp residents watched as their belongings were removed from the site and were told they could collect them later in the day.

They have so far refused the municipality’s help to move.

The police were also on site for the removal of the campsite and acted as peacekeepers.

Daily Mail Australia understands the tent city residents previously lived elsewhere around Dee Why Lagoon but moved closer to the beach after a fire.

It is believed that the group grew in size during the Covid pandemic with three campsites now living in the area.

Footage shows police arresting a man, not the man who allegedly lit the fire, near the Dee Why tent city on Monday

A 43-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested near Dee Why Beach’s tent city on Monday

The council said it was forced to remove the campsite after a man allegedly kicked a police officer in the head as they tried to arrest him for allegedly burning down a shelter in the nearby homeless ‘city’.

NSW Police arrested the man, 35, on Monday after he allegedly set fire to the tent about 4.30pm.

It was just the latest in a series of hostile events surrounding the controversial campsite.

Police arrested the 35-year-old man after they spotted him at a nearby gas station.

Police said they were forced to use pepper spray during the arrest and one officer was kicked in the head.

They claim he also threatened another man in the area with a machete and lighter shortly after the fire was reported.

The council said it removed the tent city, which housed rough sleeping cabins, after two men were arrested on Monday

The man was charged with damaging property by fire, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit a charge, assaulting police and resisting and obstructing police.

NSW said the machete and lighter used in the alleged threatened attack were later found in the area and taken for forensic analysis.

Another man, 43, was later arrested at Dee Why Lagoon and charged with assault and intimidation of police.

Dramatic footage and photos taken by witness Luke Gavahan, lukegavahanmediashow the man running from five police officers surrounding him as he walks down to the beach.

Both men were refused bail and will appear at Manly Local Court on Tuesday.

It has not been confirmed if either man lived on the beach.