No more disabled people can see the Queen’s coffin

People with disabilities can now no longer see the Queen in state at the Palace of Westminster after the government permanently closed the accessible queue this afternoon.

Tens of thousands of mourners have braved five-mile queues and falling nighttime temperatures since Wednesday night to do ‘whatever it takes’ to pay their last respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch before her state funeral and burial on Monday.

The accessible queue for people with disabilities was closed this morning and resumed at 12 noon – before the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced it had reached full capacity and that the queue was now permanently closed.

The department said wristbands for all time slots had been assigned to as many people as possible to pay their respects.

A DCMS tweet advised: ‘Please don’t join the queue at Tate Britain. Thank you for your understanding.’

Government guidelines explained that the accessible queuing system would be open 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesdays until the mooring closes at 6:30am on Monday, the day of the funeral – and that people with disabilities would be given a place to pass the coffin. from the Queen in Westminster Hall at the accessibility kiosk in Tate Britain on Millbank.

However, the DCMS warned that the queue could close early to allow “as many visitors in line as possible to enter the palace before the state-in-state period comes to an end,” adding: “There will be limited capacity for the queue accessible every day, so access is not guaranteed’.

Those waiting in line, which now has its own ironic BBC weather forecast, were faced with temperatures of 7°C just before 7am this morning. At that point, the official queue follower advised the public not to make the journey.

Despite checking the tracker regularly, mourners went against the advice to travel to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Figures from the London Ambulance Service showed that in the 12 hours to midnight last night, 275 people were treated, 39 of whom were taken to hospital.

Claire Smart, 47, who had come to the capital from Teesside, said she had traveled to ‘pay my respects and apologize for all the times I rolled my eyes as a little girl when I had to listen to the Queen’.

She continued: “I’ve always wanted to make a curtsy for the Queen when she was alive, and I thought it was a bit important to come and do it now.”

When asked if she was put off by the predicted wait times when she left at 4:45 am, Ms Smart replied, “I thought I’d regret not trying.”

Linda Partridge, 71, and Simon Hopkins, 59, traveled from the West Midlands for the fix because they felt ‘that need to come down’.

Ms Partridge, who left home at 3am to make the journey, said: ‘Even though they said it was closed, I felt I had to come. If we’re here and they turned away, fine. I would have just felt like I had to come and then be told I couldn’t go.”

Mr. Hopkins said, “There was a sense of maybe it’s best not to travel, but just to make the journey and just to try it out, and you know, if it ended in disappointment, so be it.”

Mrs. Partridge had brought a cane with a seat because of her knee problems, but the couple had nothing else with them.

She said, “I think we thought we were coming here and we were going to be rejected. At least that was the back of our minds.’

Shiv Pandian, 58, from Raynes Park, south west London, said his 30 years as a urologist for the NHS had prepared him for a long wait.

‘There are lots of places to eat and toilets and stuff; you’re used to working long hours on the NHS,’ he said with a laugh. “The Queen has served us for 70 years. I served with her for 30 years. I’ve seen her three anniversaries and I want to say goodbye.’

He added: ‘I got off at Waterloo and followed the line backwards, and at one point I was led here to Southwark Park. Then he said reassuringly: It’s 2 pm from the entrance here, so I hope I’ve seen the Queen at midnight today.’

Paula Priest, 53, from Wolverhampton, said she was happy to wait “as long as it takes” to get to Westminster Hall.

Those who braved the journey despite government warnings were pleasantly surprised by the pace of the queue.