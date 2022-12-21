Nike executives would get ‘sloppy drunk’ and prey on female subordinates, claims unsealed suit

Executives at Nike’s US office allegedly get “sloppy drunk” and prey on female underlings, a company’s 2018 unsealed exposé of gender discrimination — shedding new light on the alleged “boys’ club” — claimed. culture on display at the sportswear giant.

The series of documents, unsealed last month, include shocking, anonymous accounts from female executives who worked at the company’s Oregon headquarters alleging sexist attitudes and behaviors from the company’s buyer.

The accounts — including a woman’s recollection of walking into a campus gym to find a senior staffer receiving oral sex from a female subordinate and one being told by male colleagues to dress “sexier” — come from thousands of pages of handwritten and typed surveys and staff interviews.

Their release came as part of a lawsuit brought against the company by 14 female executives alleging gender discrimination at its Oregon office, less than four months after reports surfaced that Nike executives offered such surveys.

Handed over to then-CEO Mark Parker – now executive chairman of Nike – the complaints seemed to fall on deaf ears, and the company did not address concerns until the lawsuits were filed four years ago.

Dating back to 2018, the documents describe how female executives at the company’s Beaverton headquarters felt unsafe or mistreated in the office, even expressing a belief that Nike management was unlikely to address their concerns.

The anonymous surveys of the unnamed women — who have not been confirmed to be among the 14 plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit — allege how they were subjected to sexual advances and suggestive remarks from male executives, as well as hints and innuendos alluding to sex .

In a poll obtained by DailyMail.com, an employee wrote that she was instructed by male colleagues to “dress sexier,” with the staffer recalling how she was encouraged several times to “show some skin.”

“Maybe if you dressed a little better I’d be on time,” the respondent recalled of a senior staffer. “Take off that baggy jacket and show some skin.”

Their release came as part of a lawsuit brought against the company by 14 female executives alleging gender discrimination at its Oregon office in Beaverton (pictured).

Another claimed that certain executives were widely known among office workers as repeat offenders – calling them “known womanizers” who used their “influence and power” to target employees at a lower level.

In one of the most disturbing entries, an employee recalled witnessing a male executive receive oral sex from a lower-ranking woman in the company’s gym.

Another claimed that “sloppy drunk” men hugged female colleagues or invited them to “work dinners” to discuss their careers or projects they were working on, but suggested sex instead.

‘| reported bullying twice by a senior VP and HR said they would “take care of it”, “we coach them.”” that respondent wrote, adding that she kept copies of emails for HR, which were ultimately never addressed .

“I have friends who have reported bullying,” the woman wrote. “No action was ever taken other than a ‘we’ll talk to them.'”

She also recalled how “a VP at Nike” bragged to her about sleeping with a female employee in a cubicle at the Oregon office during work hours.

Another respondent quoted a male manager as saying, “No one cares about female empowerment” – while another noted that Nike was a “massive men’s sports team, where favoritism is rampant and women can’t possibly play in the sandbox.”

The women reportedly never reported the incidents, believing they would not be taken seriously, with one woman writing, “(employees) and HR at this company are a joke,” one woman wrote in a survey.

“Women at this company have felt little power to change a culture and environment that has been and continues to be disrespectful to women,” another employee added.

The woman who was told to “show some skin” commented that she “kept it to myself because of whom.” [the unspecified senior staffer] is with the company.’

The surveys began circulating the office in 2018 as female employees grew increasingly fed up with the alleged mistreatment, alleged gender pay gap, and the company’s handling of previous complaints.

Several dozen surveys were collected in all, but only 10 made it to court documents related to the current case, brought by 14 former or current employees, including former executives Kelly Cahill and Sara Johnston, both of whom have resigned from the U.S. branch of the company in 2017.

The investigations were released four years after Cahill and Johston’s case – which is seeking back wages and reinstatement in the company, while also alleging that Nike has violated the Equal Pay Act. They are joined by 12 others who share the same feelings.

A judge rejected Nike’s request to keep the contents of the surveys sealed, leading to the unsealing last month.

Parker, the current executive chairman of Nike, received the surveys in March 2018, Insider reported. He was then CEO of the company. Days after receiving the surveys, Parker announced a management reshuffle, which resulted in at least 11 senior executives leaving the company just before the lawsuit was filed.

At the time, he apologized to employees in an email.

Parker wrote, “In recent weeks, we have become aware of reports within our organization that do not reflect our core values ​​of inclusiveness, respect and empowerment.

The lawsuit, which was denied class action status earlier this year, is still pending.

The plaintiffs, meanwhile, plan to appeal the ruling, their lawyers say, claiming that the problems at Nike were systemic and not limited to just a few senior staffers.

“It wasn’t limited to one industry or one department,” said Laura Salerno Owens, the lead attorney in the case. “It didn’t stop with one manager. This was a shared experience across the company.”

Nike has seemingly since taken steps to improve women’s representation at the highest levels of the company, with three women — Sarah Mensah, VP/GM of North America; Amy Montagne, VP/GM of Asia Pacific and Latin America – now leads the company’s geographic regions. All were hired after reports of the investigation first surfaced in 2018.