Nigerian officials intercept 7,000 smuggled donkey penises at international airport

Nigerian officials intercepted 7,000 donkey penises at an international airport after the smell of the packages aroused suspicion.

The donkey penises were smuggled into Hong Kong in 16 bags, but customs officials at Murtala Muhammed Airport in the Nigerian city of Lagos intercepted the packages.

Sambo Dangaladima, the customs inspector at the airport, told the BBC that the animal parts were found in bags at the animal export department.

He said there was a pungent odor from the bags, which aroused suspicion among customs officers, who then opened the packages and found the 7,000 donkey penises.

Dangaladima said a suspect linked to the shipment, which is estimated to be worth 200 million Naira (£416,000), managed to escape.

The animal parts are used in China to make a traditional medicine called ejiao.

In June, Nigerian customs officials said they had intercepted three 100kg bags filled with donkey genitals and 3,712 pieces of donkey skin at an airport.

Four months earlier, in March, four suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle 2,754 donkey penises and 3,712 pieces of skin.

Nigeria lost more than £6 billion between 2012 and 2018 due to the illegal trade in donkey parts to China.

It is illegal in Nigeria to kill donkeys for their body parts and smuggle them abroad – but the illegal smuggling continues.

The Donkey Dealers Association of Nigeria this week urged the Nigerian government to prosecute those engaged in the indiscriminate killing of donkeys and smuggling their animal parts outside the country.

The charity said they have invested millions in raising donkeys, but the smugglers are sabotaging their efforts.