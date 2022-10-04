Nigerian boy, 12, is ‘shot dead by his older brother with their father’s rifle’

<!–

A Nigerian boy was shot dead by his older brother with their father’s rifle while testing a newly bought ‘bulletproof charm’.

Their father, a hunter, had just received the ‘protective’ charm and had reportedly wanted to test it on his sons Abubakar and Yusuf, 12, to check how effective it was.

According to the police in Kwara State, the brothers thought they had fortified themselves with it.

It is alleged that while the brothers were testing it on Sunday, Abubakar allegedly shot and killed his younger brother Yusuf with the rifle known as a dane gun and he fell to the ground.

The older brother fled into the bush after he allegedly realized the charm had failed and his younger brother was dead.

It is not clear why the two brothers went for protection.

In the aftermath of the shooting, officers are on the hunt for the suspected killer.

Officers have urged parents to monitor their children and their activities.

Some people in Nigeria use charms for protection against bad luck.

After testing ‘bulletproof’ charms and medicines, there have been reports of several people being killed.

In July 2018, a traditional healer in Nigeria died after one of his clients tested his ‘bulletproof’ charm on him.

The 26-year-old, Chinaka Adoezuwe, wore the charm around his neck and died after he asked the man to shoot him.

Officers said at the time that the client had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Punch newspaper reported that a villager said: ‘A young man had gone to [the healer] to prepare bulletproof charms for him, which the native doctor did.

‘To prove the efficacy of the new charms, [he] located and delivered a gun to his customer. Tragedy struck.’

Another incident occurred when a man drinking a ‘bullet proof’ liquid was shot dead in January of the same year.

The medicine seller who gave it to him was arrested and allegedly told him that he could not die if he was shot.

In January, a traditional medicine seller was arrested after a man drank a ‘bulletproof’ liquid and was shot dead.