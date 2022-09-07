Nicole Scherzinger puts on a leggy display in a bright patterned mini dress in London

<!–

Nicole Scherzinger stood out from the crowd in a striking brightly colored mini dress as she attended a mixed reality drag show in London on Wednesday.

The Pussycat Doll singer, 44, showed off her toned figure at 180 The Strand in the flamingo-patterned song that sported draped cold shoulders.

She elevated her body in a pair of sky-high metallic silver heels and fashioned her dark locks into loose waves that flowed down her bust.

Nicole was all smiles as she boasted a bold red lipstick, gorgeous fluttering lashes and a bold blue eyeliner.

The star turned up the heat in a pair of dazzling earrings that she paired with some glittering rings and bracelets.

The Masked Singer jury posed alongside two drag queens during the Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse show.

Also in attendance was Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts who stunned in a floral pink and yellow one sleeve midi dress.

The singer, 36, opted for a radiant makeup palette and styled her auburn locks in loose waves that allowed her bangs to frame her face.

Nicola lifted her body in a pair of green sandals with tie details as she flashed a fresh red manicure.

Meanwhile, TV host Gok Wan opted for a chic oversized black blazer layered over wide-leg pants and a matching shirt.

The fashion consultant, 47, grabbed a large Gucci bag and added a pair of bold white sneakers to the number.

Gok completed his ensemble for the star-studded evening with tinted brown glasses and a simple gold necklace.

Love Island star Paige Turley, who won the hit ITV2 dating show in 2020 with beau Finn Tapp, dressed to impress in a bright red suit.

The reality star flashed her toned midriff in the striking wide-leg pants and matching cropped blazer.

Wearing a chic black bralette with the number, Paige elevated her frame in a pair of matching pointed-toe heels.

The beauty carried her personal belongings in a crocodile print crossbody bag and styled her long blonde locks in luxurious waves.

