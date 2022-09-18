Nicole Richie keeps casual in all-black for hike in LA with her dogs

Nicole Richie was spotted on a Saturday afternoon strolling in Los Angeles with her beloved German Shepherds.

Despite her petite 5-foot 1-inch frame, the 40-year-old socialite effortlessly manned the leashes of her two dogs as they started out on the gravel path.

Her outing came after she participated in the production of the third season of a fashion-focused streaming series, which premiered last month.

Richie was dressed in a comfortable all-black outfit, which consisted of an Adidas track jacket worn over a long-sleeved thermal shirt.

The reality TV personality showed off her slender legs in tight leggings and a set of two-tone Nike running shoes.

Lionel Richie’s adopted daughter wore stylish sunglasses and several necklaces.

She let her beautiful blond hair flow out under a black baseball cap.

Richie was recently featured in the third season of the Amazon Prime Video series Making The Cut, which ended earlier this month.

The show was co-created by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum and serves as a sequel to the long-running fashion-focused program Project Runway.

The series largely follows the format of its predecessor and premiered in 2020, in which the media personality served as judge.

On screen: Richie was recently featured in the third season of the Amazon Prime Video series Making The Cut, which ended earlier this month; she can be seen in 2020

Personalities such as style blogger Chiara Ferragni and supermodel Naomi Campbell also took on the judging duties for the show’s first season.

Richie was not featured in the second season of Making The Cut, which premiered last year.

However, she returned for the program’s third series of episodes, in which she was joined by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Stacked cast: Personalities such as Chiara Ferragni and Naomi Campbell also served as judges during the show’s first season; Richie is seen with Campbell in 2020

Richie spoke about working on the program during an interview with Peoplewhere she stated that emotions often ran high on set.

“I know everyone shows up for that invested set and understands how much money is on the table, and Amazon is on the table,” she said.

The fashion industry personality then commented that she really enjoyed working on the series.

“For me personally, every time we’re there, and we look at the pieces that run down the runway, and they’re just on this amazing stage behind a big, incredible backdrop, it’s really moving to see,” she stated. .