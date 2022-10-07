WhatsNew2Day
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open just MINUTES before his quarter final clash

Australia
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Japan Open just MINUTES before quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz due to knee problems

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:56, October 7, 2022 | Up to date: 10:56, October 7, 2022

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Japan Open moments before he was due to take the court for his quarter-final showdown with Taylor Fritz.

The Australian confirmed that a knee problem has forced him to withdraw from the tournament, explaining that he wants to take care of his body with several big events coming up at the end of the year.

“It’s the better option for my body,” he said. ‘I have to be smart and after batting with Thanasi today I feel that is the best thing to do. I have a few tournaments at the end of the year and will do well there.’

More to follow.

