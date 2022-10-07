Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open just MINUTES before his quarter final clash

<!–

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Japan Open moments before he was due to take the court for his quarter-final showdown with Taylor Fritz.

The Australian confirmed that a knee problem has forced him to withdraw from the tournament, explaining that he wants to take care of his body with several big events coming up at the end of the year.

“It’s the better option for my body,” he said. ‘I have to be smart and after batting with Thanasi today I feel that is the best thing to do. I have a few tournaments at the end of the year and will do well there.’

