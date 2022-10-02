NFL and NFLPA Working on Changes to Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffered Concussion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The NFL and NFLPA have announced that they are working together to adapt concussion protocols and anticipate changes in the “coming days.”

The announcement came after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a concussion in Thursday’s NFL game against the Bengals after taking his side’s win over the Bills last Sunday despite a brutal first-half blow. .

The decision to release the quarterback and allow him to play against the Bengals has been met with criticism and the league and players’ association now agree that changes to Concussion Protocol are needed to ensure player safety. to improve.

The joint investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Tagovailoa is still ongoing and the statement said no conclusions have yet been drawn about medical errors or protocol violations.

The statement, released Saturday night, read: “The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we made no conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.

“The NFL and the NFLPA agree that changes to the Concussion Protocol are needed to increase player safety.

The NFL and NFLPA announced they are working together to adapt concussion protocols

Tua Tagovailoa stayed in the game against the Bills after hitting his head on the turf

He was held up by his teammates after falling again, but passed the concussion check

“The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already started discussions on the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we expect the protocol to be changed in the coming days at based on what happened. learned so far in the assessment process.

“The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma counselors who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to improve player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who have played it over the past 12 seasons.”

Tagovailoa ended the Dolphins’ victory over the Bills after a brutal blow in the first half, when his head hit the turf and he fell back to the ground after standing up.

Tagovailova suffered a head injury when Josh Tupou of the Bengals tackled him on Thursday

Quarterback’s hands seemed to go into the Fencing reaction after his head hit the turf

The severity of his injury last weekend vs. the Bills were reinforced against the Bengals on Thursday when he left the field on a stretcher after another brutal blow to the head.

That time, Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and hospitalized (he was discharged Thursday night and flew home with the team), lending credence to the idea that he shouldn’t have been in the Week 4 Dolphins game to begin with. to play.

The quarterback was officially diagnosed with a back problem on Sunday and it is said that concussion protocols were followed.

Tagovailoa was removed by stretcher on Thursday after a second concerning blow in four days

dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told DailyMail.com: “Obviously we are always concerned when one of our players suffers an injury – of any kind – and our aim is to avoid as many injuries as possible and certainly to quickly diagnose any injuries that occur and treat them appropriately.

“I’m a neurosurgeon and have spent my entire career treating people with brain and spinal cord injuries — athletes and non-athletes alike — and it’s been my passion and practice and livelihood for decades. So I am fully committed to this issue and the idea that the NFL can and will be a leader in all sports in this field.

“We’ve made some changes to our concussion protocol… every year we look in great detail and committed to ourselves, our results, our procedures with the idea of ​​getting better. And we’ve gotten better and I believe we’ll keep getting better.

The NFL’s chief medical officer has insisted the league will ‘learn’ from the Tua situation

‘We are also getting better because of this incident. That is the nature of medicine. As a doctor, I certainly don’t do the same things today as I did five or ten years ago. That quest for improvement will continue.’

The NFLPA announced Wednesday that they were reviewing the Miami incident, and NFL EVP of Communications Jeff Miller told reporters the review is expected to take one or two weeks.

The medical advisor who released Tagovailoa last Sunday in the concussion has reportedly been fired.

The team reported that their quarterback suffered a back injury and that he was acquitted that night by the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC), but ProFootballTalk now report that the doctor has since been discharged.