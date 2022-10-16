NFL: Cameron Brate of the Bucs wheeled off field with ANOTHER head injury after recent concussion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Another week and another concussion for at least two NFL players — and more questions for teams to answer about how players are protected.

First, Greg Little of the Dolphins got a hit in the game against the Minnesota Vikings and then tight end Cameron Brate of the Bucs went on a stretcher after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Brate was in a neck brace after a long treatment on the field. But promising he was seen giving his thumbs up as he was driven away.

He missed week five after suffering a concussion when the Bucs lost to the Chiefs in week 4.

Tampa Bay said on Twitter: “Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Brate has movement in all his limbs and is still being evaluated.”

In the Dolphins game, Little appeared to take a knee to the head when a game was aborted and he looked hurt, lying on his stomach for a short while longer than the players around him.

When the 24-year-old finally got up slowly, he looked like he was still feeling the impact.

Cameron Brate was injured on his return to the Bucs team after missing a game with a concussion

The 31-year-old was driven off the field on Sunday in related scenes in the NFL

Greg Little (left) lay there and looked hurt when he seemed to get a knee in his head

Watch Dolphins LT #75 Greg Little take a knee to the head, lie down, get up fuzzy, do the “shake the cobwebs” TWICE, but finish the ride.

FOX’s cinematographer and producer is holding him for far too long to try to de #concussion mocker. How do you not evaluate him? @NFL? pic.twitter.com/CfacbqYwLr — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 16, 2022

He shook his head twice and breathed heavily, but was allowed to continue playing without being checked.

It prompted Chris Nowinski, a concussion specialist who has often been critical of NFL concussion protocol, to take to Twitter, share the footage, and write: ‘Look at Dolphins LT #75 Greg Little takes a knee to the head, stay put , get up look blurry, do the “shake the cobwebs” TWICE, but finish the ride.

FOX’s cameraman & producer are holding him way too long to help the #concussion spotter. How don’t you rate him @NFL?’

Charles Robinson, Yahoo’s NFL reporter, also wondered how Little was not being monitored. He said on Twitter: ‘Looks like #Tackling Dolphins Greg Little (75) took a knee to the head and then shook his head.

“I’m not sure how a man who lays there and then shakes his head doesn’t get caught by a spotter after Bridgewater pulls out for a lot less.”

Little slowly got back up and shook his head, but was not checked for a concussion

The Dolphins have lost two Quarter Backs to concussion in recent weeks.

Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have approved the concussion protocols following recent incidents. The handling of the Tagovailoa case in particular attracted a lot of attention, as he appeared to be hurt and unsteady on his feet in a previous game, but he was okay with playing on.

Tagovailoa has been given time to recover well and misses this weekend’s game against the Vikings, but Bridgewater played.

Tagovailoa was able to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23.