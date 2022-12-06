Neymar breaks vow to far-right Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro after pledge to dedicate goal to him

<!–

Neymar has kept his promise to Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro that he would celebrate his first goal at the World Cup in Qatar with a tribute to the politician.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored a penalty as the Tite side thrashed South Korea 4-1 in their round of 16 on Monday night.

But he celebrated by running to injured teammate Alex Telles, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee problem – breaking his vow to the controversial figure of Bolsonaro.

In October, Neymar appeared on a radio show alongside Bolsonaro, in which the far-right politician – who was removed from office by the leftist Lula later that month – urged him to use the “Ihuuuu” phrase he often uses.

At the encouragement of presenter Carla Cecato, the player then promised to hold up the number ’22’ with his fingers instead, referring to the far right code at the ballot box.

Cecato had said, ‘The first goal you score. What gesture are you going to make?,” before adding “22” after Neymar made the gesture.

The attacker had said he would do the ’22’ gesture in reference to the far-right ballot box code

Bolsonaro was removed from office in October; he will be replaced as president by the leftist Lula

Neymar then replied: “The cup is close. Everything would be great, Bolsonaro re-elected, champion of Brazil and everyone happy.’

He has previously expressed his support for the 67-year-old because the “values ​​the president represents are similar” to his own. Bolsonaro is openly anti-gay and downplayed the severity of the Covid pandemic despite the massive death toll.

Neymar’s goal against South Korea was his 76th for the Seleção, putting him just one behind footballing legend Pelé.