Newcastle ‘receive loan offers for Garang Kuol’ after impressing at the World Cup

Newcastle United have been inundated with loan offers for prodigy Garang Kuol after the Australian impressed with the Socceroos at the World Cup, according to reports.

Kuol, 18, will join the Magpies in January, having agreed a £300,000 ($525,000) transfer with Central Coast Mariners earlier this year, with the club chiefs adamantly signing one of the world’s most exciting talents.

The striker remained with the Mariners for the first half of the 2022-23 season, but will officially move to St James’ Park next month, where club chiefs will need to map out the 18-year-old’s next steps.

Newcastle United are reportedly inundated with offers for child prodigy Garang Kuol

And the Toon has had no shortage of offers for the 18-year-old from clubs across England and across Europe, the Telegraph reports.

Kuol’s impressive performances at the World Cup, in which he came on as a substitute for coach Graham Arnold, has caught the attention of a number of clubs eager to help develop the youngster for Newcastle.

Manager Eddie Howe does not expect Kuol to be part of his first-team plans any time soon, so the club is weighing up where the 18-year-old can best progress.

Clubs from the Championship and abroad have made inquiries about Kuol and there are a number of factors for Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth to consider.

The 18-year-old is coming to Newcastle in January and impressed at the World Cup in Australia

Manager Eddie Howe now has the task of mapping the striker’s career at the Toon

There is a current of thought that Kuol will benefit from playing in England’s physically demanding second tier before joining the first team in 2023-24.

But the decision is further complicated by work permit restrictions. Kuol has only made a handful of appearances for the Mariners, meaning he could be denied a UK work permit. That could force Newcastle to send him to a country with more flexible terms for foreign players.

As things stand, the Telegraph reports that the Magpies are currently favoring a switch to a Portuguese or German team for the first half of 2023, before Kuol is loaned out to a Championship club in 2023/24.

Leaving the World Cup in Australia, Kuol was photographed wearing a Newcastle shirt as the side landed in Sydney, further endearing himself to Tyneside club fans.