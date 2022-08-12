New York Gov. Hochul slammed for replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated person’ as crime spikes

New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “prisoner” and replace it with “inmate” to refer to people serving jail time.

The changes, signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday, are designed to reduce the stigma of being in prison.

Proponents of prison reform have said the term “prisoner” has a dehumanizing effect.

Inmates say it can be humiliating for guards to regard them as prisoners, especially in front of their families during personal visits.

“Language matters,” said Senator Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat who sponsored the bill.

“This is another concrete step our state is taking to make our criminal justice system one that focuses on rehabilitation, rather than relying solely on punishment.”

Republicans ridiculed the measure as coddled criminals.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has approved several changes to the state law, including dropping the word “prisoner” and replacing it with “detainee”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has overseen a surge in crime in the Big Apple, including a spate of criminal assaults and rapes

“Parding around a bill that removes the word ‘prisoner’ from legal material at a time when crime continues to rise in New York at an alarming rate shows you a lot about how misleading the Democrats’ agenda is,” said Assembly Member Chris Tague , a Republican from Schoharie, a town west of Albany.

While the city’s homicide rate is down 5.6 percent, robberies are up 39.2 percent from 6,530 to 9,091, and burglaries are up 32.9 percent from 6,251 to 8,305, according to data from the NYPD.

The crime rate is up 18.6 percent and the rape rate is up 11 percent so far this year from 2021. “Looks like this violence has normalized, and we’re saying no to that,” Adams said. week.

Mayor Eric Adams said reforming a system takes time, and “if you look at how you reform a system, you don’t destroy a system.”

At a press conference, Adams, a former cop, said angrily, “You have to work really hard now to get to Rikers. You did something very bad to get there.’

The city isn’t just suffering: Upstate is also feeling the rise in crime.

Cities like Rochester and Syracuse have seen a surge in shootings, with the number of fatal shootings in Rochester rising by 26.1% and shootings in Syracuse up nearly 23%.

The word “prisoner” appears on Thursday, August 11 in Webster’s New World Dictionary in New York

Even smaller towns like Troy and Binghamton have felt the surge, and shootings in those towns have increased by 100% and 80%, respectively.

The change in wording is the latest in the state legislature’s history of changing terms in state law that could be considered outdated or offensive.

Last month, Hochul signed legislation replacing the term “mentally retarded” or other variations in state law with “developmentally disabled.”

In 2018, the legislature passed a law that replaces all instances of the words “firefighter” or “police officer” with gender-neutral terms such as “firefighter” or “police officer” in official documents and laws.

A similar measure to replace the word “prisoner” in a slew of other state laws was signed in 2021 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Michel DeGraff, a professor of linguistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said, “Word choice to describe certain individuals matters. Especially when it comes to individuals who are vulnerable in one way or another.’

“If you say that someone is born a slave, for example, someone might think that there is a category of people who are slaves by nature, but there is no such category,” he said. “No one is born a slave. You are human, and then you were enslaved.’

DeGraff said language allows people to process the past and present, and by changing words, “you help people better understand who they are and how they got where they are.”

However, making changes to help people who have committed crimes poses some political risks this election year.

Hochul’s opponent in the governor’s race, US Representative Lee Zeldin, has made fear of crime a central theme of his campaign, as have other Republicans running for Congress.

Violent crime has risen in the US since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul said social justice and security can go hand in hand.

“By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety and ensure that New Yorkers have a fair chance at a second chance,” she said in a statement.

