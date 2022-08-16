New York Developers Rush to Reduce Emissions as Hefty Fines Loom

City officials, who will not comment on pending lawsuits, have said they are sympathetic to struggling owners and can waive or reduce fines for those making “good faith” efforts – latitude enshrined in local law 97 The city is still enacting rules for applying the law and has halted a funding program that would pay for the kind of renovation many buildings need.

But Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has also vowed to uphold the law and hold building owners accountable as part of a wide-ranging effort to tackle climate change. And a recent Supreme Court ruling By curbing the federal government’s ability to control emissions, the fight against climate change at the local level is critical.

“Local Law 97 says to everyone in the real estate industry: Climate change is your problem,” said Rohit T. Aggarwala, the city’s chief climate officer. “An essential part of working in the real estate industry is transitioning to a carbon-free future.”

Local Law 97 aims to reduce emissions from large buildings by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. It applies to most structures larger than 25,000 square meters, which represent more than half of the built-up square meters in the city. The law aims to get them to use less energy in general and move from fossil fuels to electric power for things like heating.

“The basic mission is to put buildings on a carbon diet,” said Paul Reale, director of building management research at the Building Performance Lab at the City University of New York.

Property managers opposed Local Law 97 because of the cost it incurs and because it targets large buildings, lets smaller and other categories of property off the hook.