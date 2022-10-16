New York City’s crime continues to spiral as brazen robber recorded stealing $17,000 from old man

Transit-related crimes have increased by 43 percent in the past 12 months, while major thefts have increased by a whopping 43 percent

The crime spiraling out of control in New York City became apparent on Saturday when a 66-year-old man was robbed in broad daylight and a woman was trapped in a turnstile.

He was kicking and screaming ‘help!’ carried away. across the Middle Village sidewalk as the two struggled over the bag in broad daylight.

The robber eventually stamped on the man’s head and punched him repeatedly in the face, forcing him to let go of his money.

The thief then ran and jumped into a red Ford Fusion, which police say was being driven by an accomplice.

Police also released photos of the two in an effort to warn other city residents and bring the beaten man to justice.

The NYPD also arrested a man on Saturday who was caught on camera locking a woman in a subway turnstile and forcing her to turn over her subway ticket.

Rene Castellanos, 61, held the 26-year-old woman for several minutes at the Rego Park tube station in Queens.

Police allege that Castellanos first asked the woman to use her metro card, but when she refused, he forced himself into the turnstile and grabbed her wallet.

Then he took the subway card and dropped the wallet. While the charges against Castellanos are sealed, he is reportedly facing charges of theft.

This latest subway incident comes as crime in the city has increased by more than 31 percent from last year.

The driving force behind the increase is a more than 35 percent increase in the number of robberies and a 32.4 percent increase in the number of burglaries.

But Mayor Eric Adams (D) fled the crumbling city in late September to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he calls New York’s “sixth borough.”

Last year there were 1,165 crimes reported in the urban transport system, compared to 1,670 this year.