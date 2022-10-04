New simulations depict the impact event that killed the dinosaurs

Scientists have presented the first global simulation of the ‘Chicxulub’ impact that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

Their new simulation, which consists of video and images, depicts the asteroid, up to nine miles in diameter, crashing into Earth around the Gulf of Mexico and creating a catastrophic tsunami.

The study’s authors calculated that the initial energy of the tsunami was up to 30,000 times greater than the energy of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed more than 230,000 people.

According to the experts, just one hour after the historic Chicxulub impact, the tsunami had spread outside the Gulf of Mexico and into the North Atlantic.

Twenty-four hours after the impact, the waves had crossed most of the Pacific Ocean from the east and most of the Atlantic Ocean from the west, and 48 hours after the impact, the tsunami waves had reached most of the world’s coasts.

The researchers say their new work is the first global simulation of the Chicxulub tsunami.

Scientists have presented the first global simulation of the ‘Chicxulub’ impact that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. The picture shows the spread of the resulting tsunami one hour and four hours after impact, as calculated by two tsunami propagation models, MOST (left) and MOM6 (right)

The image shows the spread of the resulting tsunami 24 hours and 48 hours after impact, as calculated by two tsunami propagation models, MOST (left) and MOM6 (right)

AN ASTEROID ENDED THE REIGN OF THE DINOSAURS A six-mile-wide asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs and about three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species. It also unleashed a monstrous tsunami with mile-high waves that scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the impact site on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The Chicxulub asteroid is often cited as a potential cause of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. This mass extinction paved the way for the rise of mammals.

The new study has been led by University of Michigan experts and published today in the journal AGU advances.

Study author Brian Arbic described the point of impact: ‘The scales are just way beyond what we normally think about in everyday life.

‘It all happens in a matter of seconds – the material falls from the sky and it will make an individual splash wave; those splash waves are a few kilometers high.’

It is already well known that the dinosaurs were wiped out by the Chicxulub event – ​​a plummeting asteroid or comet that crashed into a shallow ocean in what is now Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula about 66 million years ago.

For those not killed directly by the impact, the collision unleashed a huge cloud of dust and soot that triggered global climate change and wiped out 75 percent of all animal and plant species.

All non-avian dinosaurs, pterosaurs, ammonites and most marine reptiles disappeared, while mammals, birds, crocodiles and turtles survived.

For the new study, the researchers used a large computer program to simulate the chaotic first 10 minutes of the event, which included the impact, the cratering and the initiation of the tsunami.

Based on the results of previous studies, the researchers modeled an asteroid that was 8.7 miles in diameter and moving at 27,000 mph.

It blasted a roughly 62-kilometer-wide crater into the Earth and ejected dense clouds of soot and dust into the atmosphere.

Two and a half minutes after the asteroid hit, a curtain of ejected material pushed a wall of water outward from the impact site, briefly creating a 1.8-mile-high wave that subsided as the ejecta fell back to Earth.

Ten minutes after the projectile hit, and 137 miles from the point of impact, a 0.93-mile-high annular tsunami wave began sweeping across the ocean in all directions, according to the simulation.

Then, the results of these simulations were fed into two tsunami propagation models, called MOST and MOM6, to track the giant waves across the ocean.

The Chicxulub impact is widely believed to have caused the mass extinction that wiped out non-avian dinosaurs (concept image)

Researchers used computer models of asteroid evolution along with observations of known asteroids and examined rock samples from the Chicxulub impact on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

TRACKING THE EXTENSION OF THE TSUNAMI According to the team’s simulation: – An hour after the impact, the tsunami had spread outside the Gulf of Mexico and into the North Atlantic. – Four hours after the impact, the waves had passed through the Central American Seaway and into the Pacific Ocean. – Twenty-four hours after the impact, the waves had crossed most of the Pacific Ocean from the east and most of the Atlantic Ocean from the west and entered the Indian Ocean from both sides. – 48 hours after the impact, significant tsunami waves had reached most of the world’s coasts.

This showed that the tsunami spread mainly east and northeast into the North Atlantic and southwest through the Mid-American Seaway (a body of water that used to separate North America and South America) into the South Pacific.

In these basins and in some adjacent areas, submarine current velocities probably exceeded 7.8 inches per second. second (0.4 mph)—enough to erode fine-grained sediments on the ocean floor.

In contrast, the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean and the region that is today the Mediterranean were largely shielded from the strongest effects of the tsunami, according to the team’s simulation.

At these locations, the modeled flow velocities were probably less than 7.8 inches (20 cm) per second.

In addition, the researchers reviewed the geologic record at more than 100 locations worldwide and found evidence that supports their models’ predictions about the path and power of the tsunami.

The review of the geological record focused on ‘boundary sections’ – marine sediments deposited just before or just after the asteroid strike and subsequent mass extinction.

Most of the sediments came from cores collected during scientific ocean drilling projects.

Pictured is the formation of the Chicxulub crater and the associated tsunami in the minutes after the asteroid hit. Material is colored by type (crustal material is brown, sediments are yellow, and ocean is blue)

Scientists even found evidence that the impact was felt as far away as the east coast of New Zealand’s North and South Islands, which is more than 7,500 miles from the Yucatan impact site.

The New Zealand sediments were originally thought to be the result of local tectonic activity, but given the age of the deposits and their location directly in the modeled path of the Chicxulub impact tsunami, the research team suspects a different origin.

“We feel that these deposits record the effects of the tsunami, and this is perhaps the most telling confirmation of the global significance of this event,” said lead author Molly Range.

The team did not attempt to estimate the extent of coastal flooding caused by the tsunami, but their models indicate that open ocean wave heights in the Gulf of Mexico would have exceeded 328 feet.

These wave heights were smaller—between 30 and 40 feet—as the tsunami approached North Atlantic coastal areas and parts of the Pacific coast of South America.

Tsunami waves got smaller and smaller away from the point of the asteroid’s impact, the researchers say

However, as the tsunami approached these coasts and encountered shallow bottom water, wave heights would have increased dramatically through a process called shoaling.

“Depending on the geometries of the coast and the advancing waves, most coastal areas will be inundated and eroded to some extent,” the authors say in their paper.

‘Any historically documented tsunami pales in comparison to such a global impact.’

The team is now planning a follow-up study to model the extent of coastal flooding worldwide.