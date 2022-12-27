New Broncos CEO Greg Penner issues humiliating apology to fans in Denver amid HORRIBLE 4-11 season

The Denver Broncos are now in something of a rebuilding mode after the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

While the team’s defense has been spectacular all season, the offense failed to score and the Broncos suffered for it. The team currently sits with a 4-11 record and is already out of the playoffs.

The team’s new co-owner and chief executive officer, Greg Penner, spoke Tuesday about the ongoing process and apologized to the Denver faithful for his poor performance.

“The main message that I said from the beginning is that I feel sorry for the fans,” Penner said at a news conference Tuesday.

“I think the frustration obviously over several losing seasons is high, but I think this season is even higher because of the expectations we had.”

“We felt like we had a lot of pieces in place to have a very successful season. I know the players in this building are… we have good players and we don’t put the pieces together.”

“Our fans have been patient, I think we have the best fans in the world, but we need to put a better product on the field.”

Penner said Broncos general manager George Paton will be involved in the search process.

Penner (far left), Rob Walton (center-left) and Carrie Walton Penner (center) have had a difficult first year in charge of the Denver Broncos as the league’s new owners.

Penner added at the news conference that he and general manager George Paton will be actively looking for a new coach, with Penner heavily involved.

Although Penner said he has confidence in Paton, the general manager has placed a lot of blame on him for the team’s failures this year.

‘Nathaniel is a very good football coach and he is an even better person. He just didn’t work out, and that’s up to me,” Paton said. “I brought in the head coach and I brought in most of the players.”

Denver travels to Kansas City to play the Chiefs this Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.