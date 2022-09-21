Netflix’s New Sonic Show Coming Out This Winter

Image: Netflix

Sonic PrimeNetflix’s upcoming animated series about Sega’s fast blue fade is set to release sometime in “winter 2022,” according to a new teaser trailer for the show released Tuesday. We used to know that Sonic Prime was set to release this year, and now we have a slightly more specific window for when the show will actually be available to stream.

At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will fight against Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the evil Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.)

But the lyrics in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously tease that Sonic will “shatter your world”. That line seems to refer to the multiverse aspect of the show, which was briefly discussed in a description released in February 2021:

The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families and longtime fans is based on the cornerstones of the brand and incorporates the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Personally, I hope this all means: Sonic Prime will feature characters and locations from Sonic’s many games, comics, TV shows, and other adaptations. How about an entire episode dedicated to dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine? Followed by a based on Sonic Spinball?

Sonic Prime isn’t the only new Sonic adaptation in the works. A third entry in the hugely successful Sonic the hedgehog movie franchise will be released on December 20, 2024, and Idris Elba’s Knuckles will star in a new series coming to Paramount Plus, supposedly next year. And Sonic Primes winter release window means the series will be released soon after Sonic’s next big game, Sonic Limits, will be launched on November 8. It’s a great time to be a Sonic fan.