Netflix settles The Queen’s Gambit defamation suit with chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili

Netflix has ended a nearly year-long legal battle over their hit miniseries The Queen’s Gambit.

The streaming service was sued in mid-September 2021 by Nona Gaprindashvili – the first woman ever to be named “grandmaster” of chess in 1978.

She demanded $5 million in the defamation lawsuit, which was settled Tuesday, according to… Variety.

No details about the settlement terms have been disclosed, although lawyers for both parties have confirmed the settlement.

“The parties are pleased that the matter has been resolved,” said attorney Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, who represented Gaprindashvili.

“We are pleased that the matter has been resolved,” a Netflix spokesperson added in a brief statement.

Gaprindashvili was mentioned in the latest episode of The Queen’s Gambit, which follows the fictional chess performance of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The final episode shows Harmon defeating a male competitor in a tournament in Moscow, with a commentator saying her opponent underestimates her.

“The only unusual thing about her is actually her gender. And even that is not unique in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the female world champion and has never met men,” the announcer said.

In reality, however, Gaprindashvili had faced 59 male competitors in 1968, the year the series was set.

The lawsuit she filed last September said the announcer’s sentence on the show was “apparently false, but also grossly sexist and disparaging.”

Netflix filed a petition to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming that the show’s creators were licensed to change things under the First Amendment.

However, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips disagreed, finding that in a January ruling, Gaprindashvili made a plausible argument that she had been defamed.

“Netflix does not cite, and the Court is not aware, of cases where charges of defamation for the depiction of real persons in otherwise fictional works are excluded,” the judge wrote.

“The fact that the series was a work of fiction does not insulate Netflix from liability for defamation if all elements of defamation are otherwise present,” Phillips added.