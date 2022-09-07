Netflix settles $5m Queen’s Gambit defamation suit

Netflix has reached a deal to end its legal dispute with Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili, who said she was vilified on an episode of Queen’s Gambit.

The two sides informed the court on Monday that they had reached a deal in the case over the Emmy-winning series, based on a 1983 novel of the same name.

Queen’s Gambit tells the story of the orphan Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy on the show) who rose to the top of the chess world in the 1960s, beating Russia’s top players in a renowned chess tournament.

Gaprindashvili, 80, had a specific problem with a moment on the show where a commentator referred to her saying she’s “never seen men” — and filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against the streaming giant.

About Harmon’s character, the commentator says, “The only unusual thing about her is actually her gender. And even that is not unique in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the female world champion and has never dealt with men before.’

The chess legend argued in the lawsuit that by the year the episode is set, 1968, she had already battled 59 men — beating 28 of them simultaneously.

Gaprindashvili competed against ‘at least ten grandmasters of the time, including Dragolyub Velimirovich, Svetozar Gligoric, Paul Keres, Bojan Kurajica, Boris Spassky, Viswanathan Anand and Mikhail Tal. The last three were also world champions during their careers,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also states that Taylor’s character is an Americanized and fictionalized version of the real-life female Georgian prodigy. It also points out that the show referred to her as being from Russia, rather than Georgia.

“Netflix brutally and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s performance with the cheap and cynical aim of ‘increasing the drama’ by making it appear that the fictional hero had succeeded in doing what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done” , the 25-page lawsuit said.

For example, in a story designed to inspire women by showing a young woman competing with men at the highest level of world chess, Netflix humiliated the one and only female pioneer who had faced and defeated men on the world stage during the same period. era.’

Gaprindashvili claims she contacted Netflix after the show was released, noting that “multiple news outlets and several individual internet users commented on the line’s inaccuracy.”

She said she asked for withdrawal and an apology, but she was fired by the company and her complaint was called “innocent.”

Gaprindashvili’s lawyers claimed the error had been streamed to “millions of viewers worldwide” and “tarnished her personal and professional reputation.”

Netflix had argued that “no reasonable viewer would have understood the rule to convey a factual statement,” as the series was presented as “an entirely work of fiction,” according to legal documents obtained by the Press Association.

The company also tried to claim that its viewers needed “knowledge of competitive Soviet chess in the 1960s” to understand the allegedly defamatory comment, the documents said. However, a California Central District Court rejected a request to dismiss a US defamation lawsuit.

In January, the judge ruled that the streaming giant could be sued for defamation, citing the fact that “the fact that the series was a work of fiction does not release Netflix from liability for defamation if all elements of defamation are otherwise present,” the court said. documents.

The judge also noted that there was no evidence of any cases “which preclude allegations of defamation for the depiction of real persons in otherwise fictional works.”

Netflix appealed the ruling to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. Before the case was settled, the court had agreed to a review of the case.

Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, a representative for Gaprindashvili, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “glad the matter has been resolved.”

MailOnline has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The Queen’s Gambit became one of Netflix’s most popular shows, setting a record for most viewers ever for a scripted limited-run series in the first 28 days after its October 23, 2020 premiere.

It won 11 Emmys last year, including one for Anya Taylor-Joy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The show follows a fictional character named Beth Harmon, played by Taylor-Joy, a child prodigy who grows up in a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s and later becomes a chess legend.

The character, based on a 1983 novel, beats even the most impressive Russian players of the time.

Gaprindashvili, from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia, is a pioneer of women’s chess and the first woman to earn the title of International Chess Grandmaster.

During her career, she won many championships and defeated some of the best male chess players in the world.

Gaprindashvili is a Soviet women’s chess pioneer from Georgia and the first woman to earn the title of International Chess Grandmaster (Photo: Nona Gaprindashvili plays against 28 men at once in Dorset, UK, January 1965)

The international chess star has won many championships and defeated some of the best male chess players in the world (Photo: Nona Gaprindashvili participating in the Ladies International Chess Tournament in Romford, Essex)

Gaprindashvili’s lawsuit notes that ‘cuts the line to the heart of her hard-won status in her profession’

She started playing chess at the age of 13, much like Taylor-Joy’s character, and became the female world champion at the age of 20. Gaprindashvili won 25 medals, including eleven team goal medals and nine individual gold medals.

The lawsuit alleges, “She faced severe prejudice for being a woman—and often the only woman—to compete with men.”

Gaprindashvili’s “lifelong career is in the world of competitive chess, in which she remains an active leader, role model and competitor, arguing that the frontier goes to the heart of her hard-won reputation in her profession.”

The international icon, who lives in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, still plays chess and has won several senior world championships.

“Gaprindashvili’s professional reputation and brand were inseparable from her courageous efforts to face and defeat honorable male opponents when chess was an overwhelmingly male world.”