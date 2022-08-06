Neil Mitchell calls Steve Price ‘irrelevant’ after The Project host joins Eddie McGuire fight

Melbourne’s airwaves have erupted in an unusually brutal war of words, with some of its biggest radio and television stars hurling savage insults at each other.

In the latest salvo, top-rating 3AW morning presenter Neil Mitchell has labelled The Project panellist Steve Price an ‘irrelevant’ self-promoter for trying to capitalise on a stoush between him and Eddie McGuire.

‘I really think it’s just him trying to insert himself into something to get some attention,’ Mitchell told Daily Mail Australia.

Mitchell then apologised to Melbourne for giving Price a start on radio in the late 1980s when the pair left the city’s now defunct afternoon newspaper The Herald.

Those barbs follow Price describing Mitchell as ‘pompous’, Mitchell calling McGuire ‘a nasty bastard’ and McGuire accusing Mitchell of being a liar.

Mitchell has now also accused McGuire of having a ‘glass jaw’ and described Sky News presenter and Herald Sun columnist Andrew Bolt as ‘boring’.

Mitchell and McGuire have been sparring for years but the 3AW star said in a broadcast on June 23 the Millionaire Hot Seat presenter had ‘crossed the line’.

A day earlier, Mitchell had blasted Collingwood footballer Jordan De Goey after footage emerged of the 26-year-old cavorting with a young female friend while on a mid-season break in Bali.

De Goey tried to link his behaviour to being diagnosed with ADHD after copping a $25,000 suspended fine.

‘Does ADHD turn you into a misogynistic, anti-social Bali boofhead?’ Mitchell asked on his program.

McGuire, who was president of Collingwood from 1998 to 2021, hit back at Mitchell on his Channel 9 show Footy Classified that night, saying he had ‘made a mockery’ of De Goey’s ADHD diagnosis.

The next morning the former Triple M host appeared on Mitchell’s program and two of Melbourne’s best-known media figures engaged in a protracted verbal brawl.

Mitchell had begun his show by stating he would not be lectured about controversial remarks by a person with a track record like McGuire’s.

‘Remember this is the same Eddie who called Adam Goodes “King Kong” and wanted to drown [AFL writer] Caroline Wilson at the Big Freeze,’ he told his audience.

McGuire, who has repeatedly apologised for both those comments, fired back that Mitchell had driven people to ‘very dark places’ but would not elaborate on that slur.

In a fiery 20-minute clash Mitchell denied he had been mocking a person with mental health issues and took umbrage at McGuire calling him a liar.

McGuire, 57, had alleged Mitchell invited him on his show under false pretences and suggested he was out of touch with the TikTok generation ‘as a 70-year-old person’.

Mitchell responded: ‘Geez you’re a nasty bastard sometimes. You really are.’

Price penned a piece for the Herald Sun the next day in which he called Mitchell ‘the pompous self-righteous and self-appointed judge and jury of what’s right and wrong about Melbourne.’

The 67-year-old claimed Mitchell and McGuire ‘don’t like each other and never really have’ and it was ‘a bit rich’ for the former to call the latter a nasty bastard.

When Daily Mail Australia put Price’s comments to Mitchell he described him as ‘somebody who’s irrelevant trying to insert themselves into a relevant debate.’

‘What the hell’s it got to do with Steve?’ he said. ‘He’s tyring to use what happened between Eddie and myself to promote himself.

‘I don’t worry about that. I don’t take it seriously. I’ll admit to being pompous at times, but by geez to be lectured about those attributes by Steve is a bit rich.’

Mitchell, McGuire and Price go back decades, having all worked at The Herald when Mitchell was editor, Price chief-of-staff and McGuire a young sports reporter.

‘I know Steve very well and I apologise to the people of Melbourne for imposing him on them,’ Mitchell said.

‘He was chief-of-staff at the Herald when I was editor and I brought him across to radio.

‘As many people around the business often say to me whenever Steve goes off, “It’s your fault, you know” and I plead guilty, it is my fault. I should have left him there.’

In his column, Price also stated Mitchell was the best editor he had ever worked for and Mitchell partly returned the compliment.

‘Look, you know, Steven was a very good producer and at times he was a very good program director as well but this sort of stuff is just nonsense from him,’ he said.

Mitchell said he had not spoken to Price, who as well as appearing on The Project hosts a national morning radio program on the LiSTNER app, for ‘ages’.

‘I have opinions and I express them and I assume Steve does as well – wherever he is now,’ he said. ‘He’s got a subscriber thing somewhere doesn’t he?’

Less mysterious is where to find Andrew Bolt, the conservative columnist who was a cadet journalist when Mitchell was the The Age’s sports editor.

Mitchell did not recall once light-heartedly claiming he taught Bolt everything he knows but said the 62-year-old’s commentary ‘can be boring’.

‘I used to really like his column because I thought it was unpredictable,’ he said. ‘It ventured into areas where other people were too timid to go.

‘But there’s a bit of a rotation going on now which others might enjoy, I don’t enjoy it. He used to argue, not rant. He tends to rant a bit these days.

‘He used to be compulsory reading. He’s compulsory glancing now.’

Mitchell had only recently begun a new fortnightly segment with McGuire called Ideas Factory. That segment, for now, will go on.

‘We’ve had some big blues over the years,’ Mitchell said. ‘As I said on the air the other day, I think he’s got a bit of a glass jaw at times and he thinks I’m a pompous old fart.’

Asked if McGuire really was a ‘nasty bastard’, Mitchell said: ‘He’s not normally but he was that day, yes.’

‘I’ve known him a hell of a long time, since he was a junior reporter. Since he was turning up to work hungover on a Sunday.

‘I’ve got enormous respect for some of the things he’s done. I don’t like his style on other things and he would say the same about me.

‘Sometimes I think he blurs the line between journalist and participant, I’ve had that argument with him, you can’t wear both hats, you’re one or the other.’

Price, who was replaced by Deb Knight on Sydney’s 2GB afternoon shift in 2019, had predicted Mitchell and McGuire would not ‘kiss and make up’ after their latest spat, although they had in the past.

‘There was a bitterness to the clash that sprayed historical venom between the two all over the airwaves, and it’s not fixable,’ he wrote.

Mitchell said the pair had moved on from their recent blow-up and McGuire appeared on his program without incident on July 28.

‘That day, I’d had a go at him about him having a go at me,’ Mitchell said. ‘I thought he’d crossed the line.

‘He mocked my age, which I thought was a silly thing to do. He called me a liar and then he couldn’t substantiate why I was a liar.

‘And he said I’d hounded people to the point of serious darkness, almost as if I’d driven them to the edge of suicide.’

Mitchell said the segment would continue but only if he and McGuire could achieve their goal ‘to get ideas flowing and to get some good energetic discussion going about ideas for Melbourne and Victoria.’

‘I think we’ll get it back on track,’ he said. ‘There’s no point sitting there sniping at each other. It doesn’t do anybody any good.

‘It might be entertaining briefly to the audience but then they move on.

‘I think we’re both sufficiently grown up to move on from it and we both just want the segment to work. If it doesn’t work it won’t continue.’