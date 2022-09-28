NBA star Ben Simmons set to purchase $20m Brooklyn apartment he picked out with ex-fiancée Maya Jama

Australian basketball star Ben Simmons looks set to make New York City his permanent home with plans to buy a lavish $20 million apartment in Brooklyn.

The prodigious point guard, 26, is in talks with the management of a luxury tower in the upscale Dumbo district to buy one of the breathtaking apartments.

Simmons had recently explored the property with his then-fiance, television host Maya Jama, 27.

Australian basketball star Ben Simmons looks set to make New York City his permanent home with plans to buy a lavish $20 million apartment in Brooklyn

Despite splitting up last month, he still has his sights set on the luxurious 465 sq. ft. two-unit combo, which offers breathtaking views of the New York City skyline.

Simmons was pleased to learn that the property also offers access to a tennis court, gym and hot tub to keep fit during his days off.

Reports follow that Simmons left his NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, after six years to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

The prodigious point guard, 26, is in talks with the management of a luxury tower in the upscale Dumbo district to buy one of the breathtaking apartments

His new pad is a short distance from where the Nets train, making it the perfect location for the star athlete.

Simmons and his fiancée Maya Jama split six months after their engagement in August.

Maya reportedly called off business so she could focus on her career.

Simmons had recently explored the property with his then-fiance, television host Maya Jama, 27

He proposed to Maya last Christmas after a whirlwind romance that lasted seven months after she spent the holiday season at his New Jersey mansion.

The couple had a long-distance relationship, with the British beauty often traveling back and forth to America.

Maya and Ben first entered a romantic relationship in June 2021 after being seen together on a night out at a London restaurant.