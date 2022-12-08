Naya Rivera’s Glee castmates share their most memorable moments working alongside the late actress

Four former Glee stars recall the life and work of their late co-star Naya Rivera.

The hosts of the And that’s what you REALLY missed podcastJenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, were joined by Heather Morris and Chris Colfer for the Snixxmas Special Charity Drive in the Burbank neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to Peoplethe event was held in honor of Rivera, who was known for throwing annual Snixxmas parties during the holiday season, and for the Alexandria housea transition home for women and children in Los Angeles championed by Rivera over the years.

Heather Morris (left) and Chris Colfer (right) joined And That’s What You Really Missed hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz for the podcast’s Snixxmas Special Charity Drive

A fun throwback: The Snixxmas Special Charity Drive was in honor of the late Glee star Naya Rivera, who passed away in July 2020 in a lake accident

During the special, the Glee alums reminisced about their favorite memories of Rivera and what it was like working with the late actress during the six seasons it ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

Morris played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez on Glee. She claimed that every scene she shared with Rivera was a memorable one.

“There are so many favorite memories. I don’t have a specific moment, but I really enjoyed the scenes where it was just Santana and me because we all knew as actors that being on camera with Naya was just a gift that we kept giving,” said Morris. “She was always there and always in the moment.”

“I just felt so blessed to be able to perform alongside her,” added the 35-year-old Morris. “She was also always my greatest champion. In one scene she would give me everything I needed.’

Tribute: The charity drive was held in honor of Rivera, who was known for throwing annual Snixxmas parties during the holidays, and to benefit the Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles that has been championed over the years by Rivera

Morris called the 2011 episode titled Sexy one of the most important moments of her time on the show. That’s the one where Brittany and Santana expressed their feelings for each other by singing Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide alongside guest star Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I think Landslide was very, very special and always will be. It was just such an iconic moment, a beautiful song. It was one of the first moments we had on the show,” she revealed.

When McHale reflected on Rivera’s talents, she was always amazed at her ability to memorize all of her lines, regardless of the length of her lines.

“Naya could show up and say, “What scene are we doing today?” and she’d have one of those crazy two-page monologues,” said McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the hit Fox series, adding, “Jenna and I would repeat our two lines we had in the episode.”

Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez, claimed that every scene she shared with Rivera was a memorable one; Ushkowitz (left) is pictured performing with Rivera (center) and Morris (right)

Talented: McHale joked about Rivera’s incredible talent and how “it was really infuriating and also incredible to watch”; McHale is seen with Rivera

Ushkowitz, 36, then jumped into the conversation and joked that they would “sweat over their lines” ahead of filming.

“Oh my God, am I going to say this right? I have two seconds to get the line out!” McHale agreed. “Then I would go to the hair and makeup trailer and [Rivera would] say, “Okay, let me look at this,” and she wouldn’t miss a word.”

Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, couldn’t agree more about Rivera’s ability to nail her lines: “It was the wildest thing to watch.” She would never mix up her words.”

McHale joked about Rivera’s incredible talent and how “it was really infuriating and also incredible to watch,” adding, “She was so good, just so good… it was a gift that we were around every day .’

High praise: Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, couldn’t agree more about Rivera’s ability to nail down her lines: “It was the wildest thing to watch.” She would never mix up her words’

Huge talent: The Glee stars remembered old episodes when they paid tribute to Rivera during the holiday charity drive

Rivera tragically drowned on July 8, 2020 while swimming with her then four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California.

It is believed she had jumped into the water to help Josey back onto their small rental boat, but was unable to make it herself.

Her infant son was found alone in the boat that evening with no sign of his mother.

Rivera’s body was subsequently discovered near the lake on July 13, after a five-day search, and authorities at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office ultimately ruled the cause of death an accidental drowning.

Originally, Ushkowitz and McHale hosted the Showmance podcast, but in the wake of Rivera’s death, iHeartRadio approached the duo about doing an all-new podcast.

Tragic: Rivera drowned on July 8, 2020 while swimming with her then four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru, which is near Santa Clarita, California; she is pictured with her son in February 2019

After several lengthy discussions, they finally decided to launch the new podcast – And That’s What You REALLY Missed – to discuss all things Glee.

On a recent episode, McHale and Ushkowitz discussed the profound experience of rewatching Rivera’s performance of I Say A Little Prayer on Glee with Morris and Dianna Agron.

“This is the first time I felt we really saw Naya on the show and I completely burst into tears,” Ushkowitz shared. It’s also like seeing her in her element, [which] is also joyful.’

iHeartRadio releases new episodes of And That’s What You REALLY Missed on multiple podcast platforms every week.