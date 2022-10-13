Nationals leader David Littleproud claims the Australian barbecue is 'under threat'

New Zealand has already proposed a meth tax that would tax burps and farts

Nationals MP David Littleproud has warned the government not to introduce a methane tax because it could make meat unaffordable and threaten the Australian BBQ tradition.

It comes as Labor plans to sign up to a global pledge initiated by the US government to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent over the decade in a bid to meet the Paris climate accord.

Australia under the previous coalition government had initially refused to join the international pledge when it was put forward last year.

Methane is considered a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and is the second most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide.

Government moves to reduce emissions have raised concerns about a possible methane tax like the one proposed in New Zealand.

Sir. Littleproud criticized the move to sign the pledge, claiming that the introduction of a tax would be “the death of barbecue” because it would cripple the farming industry and make meat unaffordable.

‘Now Aussie BBQ is under threat. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to take away the backyard barbecue, he said Thursday.

‘We know Australians love their sausages, steaks, rissoles and lamb dishes – all of which will be out of reach for many.’

‘We don’t want to see Australian BBQ only available to the rich, we’re calling on Labor to reject the idea of ​​methane madness and embrace the Australian BBQ spirit instead of destroying it.’

Sir. Littleproud argued that a tax would exacerbate the current cost of living burdening Aussies.

‘Australians are already suffering from petrol prices, electricity prices and food prices.’

“I urge Labor to reconsider this terrible idea and start helping Australian families instead of hurting them even more,” he said.

He added that a tax would also force farmers to reduce their livestock to meet emissions targets, which would drive up food prices.

Sir. Littleproud and fellow Nationals MP Keith Pitt have both said they would not support the global pledge to cut methane emissions and urged the Albanian government to reject it.

The government has not mentioned whether it was considering a charge to reduce emissions.

The NSW government has already ruled out introducing a methane tax on the agricultural industry.

Nationals Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the State Government was working with farmers on alternative ways to reduce emissions instead of taxing them.

A methane tax was proposed in New Zealand earlier this year, where the government would tax cow and sheep burps and farts to tackle climate change.

New Zealand has proposed an emissions tax on its agricultural farmers, who are responsible for more than half of its carbon footprint (stock image)

The proposal, which would tax farmers from 2025 onwards, has faced stiff opposition from farm advocacy groups

The Ardern government said the farm tax would be a world first and that farmers should be able to recoup costs by charging more for climate-friendly produce.

The proposal has met with fierce opposition from farm lobby groups.

Almost half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, with methane being a primary contributor to emissions in the sector.

The proposal would tax farmers for their emissions from 2025 onwards.

Revenue from taxes will go towards research, development and other advisory services designed to help farmers.

A final decision on the proposal is expected to be made in December.