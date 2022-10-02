National Anti-Corruption Commission: Watchdog scares politicians, influential Australians

The proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is striking fear into the hearts of some of Australia’s most powerful people before it has even become law.

Legislation for a corruption watchdog has just been introduced to Parliament, but there is already rumblings of discontent from both the right and left of Labor about it.

Speaking on Sunday, Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said it will have the power to tap politicians’ phones, even on encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal, and there will be nowhere to hide.

He said a ‘decision made in (Scott Morrison’s) office’ when he was prime minister ‘looked pretty corrupt to me’.

“I think everyone needs to be careful,” Mr. Dreyfus said ABC’s Insiders program on the NACC, which has been called a federal version of NSW’s Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus (pictured) said the National Anti-Corruption Commission will mean “everyone has to watch out”

‘We do not want corrupt activities to infect our system of government. That is why we are finally setting up an anti-corruption commission for Australia.’

Shadow Cyber ​​Security Minister James Paterson said he supports the NACC but ‘would rather not have any sensitive information like (encrypted messages) at all’.

On the other hand, the Greens also want a federal watchdog, but fear Labor will water it down to ensure it gets coalition support for it in the Senate.

“It would be a disaster for integrity and a disaster for the new Labor government to do a dirty deal with (Opposition Leader Peter) Dutton,” Greens senator David Shoebridge said. New daily.

‘They were a stark lesson in what not to do, not a partner to work with.’

Sir. Paterson said that if the NACC collects encrypted data from the phones of politicians and other powerful people, “it will give it possession of very sensitive and potentially classified information”.

“That will make it a very attractive intelligence-gathering target for foreign intelligence agencies,” he said Sky News.

Sir. Dreyfus deflected coalition concerns, saying any sensitive information collected would be “very carefully stored”.

‘This is the distinction you have to make for a national anti-corruption commission. It will potentially involve national security information, he said.

“It is generally not something that state and territory anti-corruption commissions need to worry about.

‘This commission may have to worry about that and there are special provisions to deal with that.’

The proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission has been called a federal version of NSW’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (the logo image)

A major sticking point for the Greens and independent crossbenchers has been the high threshold for public hearings, which, according to the government’s bill, would only be held in ‘special circumstances’.

Many retired judges also support public hearings, saying they improve transparency and public trust.

“We have always stressed the importance of public hearings and will consider further how the draft legislation deals with these,” said David Harper, a former Victorian Supreme Court judge.

But Mr Dreyfus defended the high bar for public hearings, saying the government had struck the right balance.

He said there were good reasons for private hearings, which included national security issues.

“There’s a lot in this bill that’s designed to make sure that people trying to escape an investigation won’t be able to,” he said.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission will have the power to tap politicians’ phones, even on encrypted apps such as WhatsApp (pictured) and Signal

There are concerns from the Coalition that the NACC will be used as a political tool against Coalition MPs.

But Mr Dreyfus said that was not the case, although he has previously described the “sports rigging” scandal as “government corruption without a doubt”.

An auditor-general’s report found that marginal and targeted seats had been favored for funding through the $100 million Community Sports Infrastructure Grant program in the run-up to the 2019 election.

Then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie’s office color-coded the nearly 2,000 grant applications according to the party that held the electorate.

Bridget McKenzie’s (pictured) office colour-coded nearly 2,000 sports grant applications according to which party held the seat

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said a “decision made in (Scott Morrison’s) office … looked pretty corrupt to me”

“I thought the idea that a decision made in (Scott Morrison’s) office when he had no power over the matter, with 51 colored spreadsheets revealed by the Auditor-General, looked pretty corrupt to me,” he said.

‘But it will not be my decision. It will be a matter for this independent commissioner to decide whether someone should refer a case to her or him to decide.

‘This is not an exercise in political payback. This is not a partisan operation.’

Sir. Dreyfus also addressed Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser’s claim that union officials would not face the NACC’s investigative powers.

“Union officials are not excluded,” he said.

“Any third party that attempted to adversely influence public decision-making in a corrupt manner will be subject to investigation by this commission.”