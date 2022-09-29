Nate Diaz hits back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatened to ‘SMASH his jaw in’

Nate Diaz has hit back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatened to punch ‘Diaz’ ​​in the jaw.

McGregor hasn’t fought since last year when he broke his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier, but he has developed frequent rifts with rivals online, including social media star Hasbulla and now seemingly Diaz.

The American recently left UFC after the final match of his deal against Tony Ferguson, who has been with UFC since 2007, hinting at a debut in the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz hit back at Conor McGregor after Irishman threatened to ‘smash his jaw’

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have fought twice before and each won one fight

And while he’s never had a title, Diaz has been hugely popular for his willingness to go up against anyone and take on exciting fights, most memorable in a high-profile pair of fights with McGregor, with each fighter winning one.

Despite the pair not fighting for over six years, the rivalry shows no signs of cessation.

McGregor had tweeted, “Stay out of my acting game, I’ll smash your jaw in.”

Their rematch was, and still is, the second best-selling UFC pay-per-view of all time with 1.65 million purchases, demonstrating the appeal of the two fighters.

It remains to be seen if there will be a McGregor vs Diaz trilogy, but Diaz has previously talked about the pull of a third fight with the Irishman.

McGregor has been out since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier last year

Diaz responded to McGregor’s taunts, saying, “Why are you pretending you can still fight. Actor.’

Diaz had caused a shock during the pair’s first fight at UFC 196, before McGregor got his own back when he triumphed at UFC 202.

Earlier this month, he told reporters, “I would love to fight him for the third time.

‘I’ve wanted it all along. They put Conor on a big pedestal and he made a lot of shit happen to a lot of different people in the fighting game.

“The UFC as a team did that too. They all made that happen. I have no doubt that he and I are going to finish that and that is certainly one of my biggest goals.”

Following his injury, McGregor is nearing his return to action after recent images on social media made him look sharp at the gym, with possible strikes against Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje, and Floyd Mayweather was also eager to get him back to boxing for yet another money-heavy crossover event.