NASA’s Webb Captures Tarantula Nebula

A stellar nursery nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula has been captured in pin-sharp detail by NASA’s Webb telescope, revealing previously unseen features that deepen scientific understanding, the agency said Tuesday.

Officially known as 30 Doradus, the region of space is characterized by its dusty filaments that resemble the legs of a hairy spider, and has long been a favorite for astronomers interested in star formation.

Thousands of young stars, distant background galaxies and the detailed structure of the nebula’s gas and dust structures were visible for the first time thanks to Webb’s high-resolution infrared instruments.

Webb works primarily in the infrared spectrum, because light from objects in the distant cosmos has been stretched to this wavelength over the course of the universe’s expansion.

The telescope’s primary imager, Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), found that the cavity at the center of the nebula was eroded by radiation carried by stellar winds emanating from a cluster of massive young stars, which appear as pale blue. dots.

Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), which analyzes light patterns to determine the composition of objects, caught a young star as it was throwing a cloud of dust around it.

Previously, the same star was thought to be in a later stage of formation and well on its way to clearing its dusty bubble.

The area was also imaged using the Mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI), which uses longer wavelengths of infrared to penetrate dust grains that absorb or scatter shorter wavelengths.

This blurred out the hot stars and clarified the cooler regions, revealing never-before-seen points of light in the stellar nursery, pointing to protostars still gaining mass.

Astronomical interest in the Tarantula Nebula stems from its chemical makeup similar to that of giant star-forming regions observed a few billion years after the Big Bang, a period called the “cosmic noon” when star formation peaked.

Just 161,000 light-years away, Tarantula is a highly visible example of this flourishing period of cosmic creation.

Webb should also give scientists the opportunity to look at distant galaxies from the actual cosmic noon era and compare them with observations of Tarantula, to understand similarities and differences.

Operational since July, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built, and astronomers believe it will usher in a new era of discovery.

