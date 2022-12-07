Naomi Ackie says her 30s have given her ‘confidence’ as she poses for ELLE magazine cover

Naomi Ackie has admitted that her thirties gave her more “confidence” as she raised a storm for a sensational magazine cover.

The actress, who turned 30 last month, described her milestone birthday as “actually amazing,” while candidly admitting that she “doesn’t care anymore.”

Appears as ELLE British digital cover star, Naomi said reaching her 30s has given her more “confidence” and “stability” in herself.

She told the publication, “My 30s are actually great, when people would tell me, ‘No, when you turn 30, you stop caring like **t,’ I was like, ‘Of course…’ But 30 be and do Whitney, I don’t really care.

“For so many years I thought, if only my thighs were thinner, if only my arms didn’t wiggle so much, if only my cheekbones, or my teeth.

“Now I think there’s so much more to me than how I look or whether I fit in. My thirties give me a little more confidence and stability in myself.”

Naomi said she had also reached a point where she felt she wanted to do something “scary” in her career, which led to her taking herself out of her “comfort” zone and taking on starring roles.

Naomi, who was a supporting actress in The End of the F***ing World, has taken on the lead role in the upcoming fully licensed Whitney Houston biopic – I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Her comments came as she caused a storm in a series of sensational photos for an Elle UK photo shoot.

In the cover photo, Naomi showed herself glamorous in a strapless black dress with a dramatic tiered hemline.

She enriched her elegant ensemble with a series of gold rings and earrings and added a splash of color with a vibrant red manicure.

She accentuated her striking features with a light make-up while holding the camera with a sultry look.

In another photo, Naomi was seen making a striking display in a red faux fur jacket as she knelt on the floor.

She also posed in a fluffy white jacket in a final photo, complemented by an array of glitzy silver jewellery.

Her latest interview comes after the emotional new trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody was released last month.

In the trailer, Naomi channels the late Whitney Houston as she goes from New Jersey chorus girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded artists of all time.

A scene where Whitney wrestled with a record label manager who criticized her, saying “a common criticism of you, your music isn’t black enough.”

To which she defiantly replied, “That’s just bullshit, and it actually makes me angry. It’s hateful and uninformed.”

Throughout the trailer, the young star’s rise is depicted with shots of Whitney walking around her grand mansion and manicured gardens.

The determined young star can be heard saying: ‘I sing what I want to sing, be what I want to be and reach as wide an audience as possible.’

The conflict between Whitney and her father over finances is also depicted as she stands up to her father and says, “Daddy, my money.” I trusted you; you were supposed to look after me.’

The film is set to take the audience on a inspiring and emotional journey through the star’s groundbreaking life and career, featuring a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits.

With sales of over 200 million records worldwide, Whitney is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and the film expected to celebrate the icon’s life is set to release on December 21.

Considered the most awarded singer in history, Whitney tragically died of a drug overdose and drowning at the age of 48 in 2012. February marked the tenth anniversary of her tragic death at the age of 48.

The Where Do Broken Hearts Go star was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hilton hotel room on February 11, 2012.