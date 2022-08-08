Mystery behind an abandoned Boeing 737 that has been sitting in a field for Bali for years

An abandoned Boeing 737 is parked in the middle of a field in Bali and has been there for years and is now a popular tourist attraction.

The large plane is located in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from Pandawa Beach – a tourist center.

Some Balinese have suggested that the plane was dumped there by an ambitious entrepreneur who set out to turn it into a restaurant.

The plane sits with a runway staircase against the front entrance.

The abandoned plane in Bali’s Bukit peninsula (pictured) caused confusion about how it got there

The Boeing 737 (pictured) is living off retirement near a limestone quarry near the Pandawa Beach tourist center in Bali

The 737 in the field near a major highway (pictured) would have taken its parts there and reassembled on site for a tourist attraction

The enclosed aircraft has no identification or branding.

It’s not the only retired Boeing 737 on the island, as other disused aircraft have been spotted in other parts as well, some of which are used as tourist attractions.

One of them is right next to the nearby Dunkin Donuts, with its grand piano against the wall of the restaurant.

A Boeing sits next to a Dunkin Donuts restaurant in Bali (pictured) 6 km from Kuta Beach and was believed to be used as an event venue, or an abandoned restaurant or a plan for someone’s new home

Some suspected that jet, which has no engines, was another abandoned restaurant idea or planned to be used as a home.

It has probably been there since 2007 and was used as an event location in 2018.

Another retired jet was seen as a tourist attraction on top of a cliff on Nyang-Nyang Beach in 2021 and had plans to turn it into a villa.

On the cliffs on the coast of Nyang-Nyang Beach on the Bukit Peninsula lay half a Boeing that was there to lure tourists, with plans to turn it into a villa (photo, in 2021)

Bali’s Nyang-Nyang Beach attraction (pictured in 2021) shows disassembled aircraft parts