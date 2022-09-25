Murder detectives arrest man, 22, after 42-year-old man was found dead at home in Manchester

<!–

A man, 22, has been arrested after a 42-year-old man was found dead in a Manchester home last night and a murder investigation was launched.

Police were called by paramedics shortly before 6.40pm to report that a man had been found dead at a house on Beverly Road in Fallowfield.

The man was found dead ‘in suspicious circumstances’ after sustaining fatal injuries.

A 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, police said. He is still in custody for questioning by detectives.

Police said they think the incident was “isolated.” The victim’s family has been informed and assisted by specialized agents.

An investigation is underway by the Manchester Police Major Incident Team. Detective Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: ‘We have done a lot of research in the area and I would urge anyone with information to contact the police.

That said, our investigation to date has strongly indicated that this is a tragic but isolated incident at the property, with no risk to the wider community. We will have local agents patrolling the area over the next few days and continuing our investigations and anyone with information should speak to our agents or contact us at 101 quoting Incident 2692 of 24/09/2022.”