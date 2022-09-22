Multiple suitcases apparently filled with body parts were found inside a Brooklyn apartment

<!–

Several suitcases containing human body parts were found in an apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

NYPD officers made the discovery after a call about a missing tenant and a “stench” coming from the unit.

Police made the discovery at 315 Linwood Street in East New York, but officials were not allowed to enter the apartment until after 10 p.m. as they await the approval of a search warrant.

Upon entering the address on the sixth floor of the 10-story building, they immediately found blood and human remains.

There was no sign of the tenant, believed to be in his twenties, according to the New York Post.

A person of interest has been identified by authorities and is being hunted down by the NYPD for questioning.

A woman who lives next door to where the gruesome scene was discovered explained how the inspector of a neighboring block building first discovered the human remains and then called the police.

The discovery was made in a newly built block of flats where a number of previously homeless people live

Officials say “a large amount of blood” was found on the property.

Other residents who lived in the building say the apartment in which the remains were discovered had a boyfriend who was often heard arguing.

The building, of which there are 100 individual apartments, was built in 2020 and houses a number of people who were previously homeless.

“This neighborhood isn’t the best neighborhood to be honest, but this is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous,” neighbor Lindsey Vena told ABC7. “It scares me to be around here. I’m just sick.

‘This is scary. I live here with my family and it’s just kind of bad to know someone does something like that where you lay your head down at night,” she said.

The New York coroner is investigating the findings and more information is expected to be released Thursday.

