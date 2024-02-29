Incredible images offer a glimpse inside the billionaire’s $60 MILLION superyacht which features wildly luxurious décor, a “palatial” master suite and a secret indoor POOL.

For deep-pocketed sailors who aren’t content with just having the ocean to swim in, a $60 million superyacht comes with its own pool covered with Greek statues.

Leona, which was built by Turkey-based luxury yacht builder Bilgin, features a unique beach club that looks like something out of a five-star spa or hotel, with the tiled pool surrounded by marble floors and paneling. marble carvings on the walls.

A TikTok video, uploaded by luxury real estate expert Enes Yilmazer, takes viewers inside the posh pool area and reveals that the design was dreamed up by the yacht’s billionaire owner, but it’s unknown who he is. the mystery shopper.

Another video, recorded by yacht builder Bilgin, offers a more complete tour of the 80-meter bullet-shaped yacht, which celebrated its launch in October 2022.

The tiled pool is surrounded by a marble tiled floor and there are carved marble panels on the walls.

As for the interiors, there is a luxurious theme, with gold and marble used in abundance.

In addition to a pool, the owner installed other luxury features, including a fire pit, aquarium, hookah room, piano bar, and a luxurious red velvet-lined movie theater.

There’s also a ‘palatial owner’s suite’, featured in the video, complete with a round bathtub, a private interior lounge and a terrace with a hot tub.

International Ship reveals that the owner’s representative turned to London-based H2 Yacht Design to create a “fun, richly layered interior.”

The company’s design director, James Bermudez, explained: ‘Leona’s interior uses a bold and opulent palette that incorporates a high level of intricate detail.

‘(There is an) intensive use of decorative finishes and interesting textures: glossy lacquers, backlit onyx, figurative woods, gold inlays and luxurious textiles are combined throughout.

‘We quickly learned that the client did not react positively to a sober design.

“He asked us to be bold and turn up the volume.”

While Bilgin laid out the furniture well, the designers also installed a variety of pieces by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli.

In addition to a swimming pool, the owner installed other luxury features, including a luxurious movie theater clad in red velvet.

The yacht comes to life at night, with a balcony extending from the covered pool area with space for sun loungers.

While Bilgin laid out the furniture well, the designers also installed many pieces by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his sexy designs and fervent use of animal print.

For the captain and crew, Boat International notes that the architects installed “well-thought-out spaces.”

The superyacht site reveals: ‘Both the captain and first officer have cabins on the bridge deck.

“In addition to a large crew mess, officers also have access to day rooms on the tank deck.”

After videos of the yacht’s indoor pool emerged, commenters seemed to have mixed feelings about it.

One viewer saw sense in this unique feature and wrote: “Clearly there is a pool because if it’s raining outside you can swim without getting wet.”

However, another commenter said: ‘What a waste. You have the whole damn ocean. What is the point?’