Multiple people shot at hotel in Dearborn, Michigan

BREAKING: Gunman shoots one, injures several others after firing from window at Detroit Hampton Inn before suspect barricades himself in hotel

  • Police are responding to an ‘active shooting scene’ at a Dearborn hotel where several people have been injured
  • The shooting takes place at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue
  • Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area

Published: 19:29, 6 October 2022 | Up to date: 19:32, 6 October 2022

Police are responding to an ‘active shooting scene’ at a Dearborn hotel where several people have been injured.

Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police said they are responding to a shooting at a Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue as they urge people to stay away.

They said in a tweet “this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public.”

Filming is at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, pictured here

Filming is at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, pictured here

