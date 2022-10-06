Multiple people shot at hotel in Dearborn, Michigan
BREAKING: Gunman shoots one, injures several others after firing from window at Detroit Hampton Inn before suspect barricades himself in hotel
- Police are responding to an ‘active shooting scene’ at a Dearborn hotel where several people have been injured
- The shooting takes place at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue
- Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area
Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police said they are responding to a shooting at a Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue as they urge people to stay away.
They said in a tweet “this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public.”
Filming is at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, pictured here
