Most unpopular baby names of 2022 revealed
The most unpopular baby names yet for 2022 have been revealed, with Kristen, Suzanne and Lorraine in the rankings.
For the boys, Bill, Chad and Stuart were included as monikers that don’t inspire new parents.
The list, released by baby experts Bella Baby, used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the results.
The most unpopular baby names yet for 2022 have been revealed, with Kristen, Suzanne and Lorraine in the ranking (stock image)
The most unpopular girl names were the Italian and English Angela, ranked 683 out of 5493.
Kimberly – meaning ‘from the forest of the royal forest’ and ‘from the royal fortress meadow’ – came in on 1013, and Alexa – a form of the male name Alexander – was 1687.
The name Nicole – of Greek descent – also failed to impress and was placed at 279.
Elsewhere on the most unpopular list were Ashley and Sophia.
Geographical Japanese name Kobe made the boys list at 298 of 5493, as did Jeffrey at 1825 of 4608.
Nigel – meaning “champion” – also fell out of favor, as did Ashton, Graham and Gary.
Most Unpopular Baby Names of 2022
boy names
Kobe
Jeffrey
Nigel
Ashton
Graham
Stuart
Chad
Gary
account
girl names
Angela
Kimberly
Alexa
Nicole
Ashley
Sophia
Lorraine
Kristen
Suzanne
“It’s to be expected that some names will begin to fall out of fashion or popularity over time, whether that’s an association with the name or simply that it’s been so overused that it’s no longer desired by new parents,” says the baby. experts explained.
“While some names will always be firm favorites and will last forever, there are certain names that you wouldn’t expect people to fall in love with, but that’s the nature of choosing baby names.”
Bella Baby added: We can imagine this could change every year with new names being added and others growing in popularity again.”
It comes as Britain’s hottest baby names so far for 2022 were released last month – with Lily knocking Olivia off the top spot for girls for the first time in seven years.
A list of the 100 best names for baby boys and girls in the UK has been released by BabyCentre, which provides an insight into the trendy names parents are using this year.
While the top girls’ names have shifted, boy name favorites have remained fairly stable, with Mohammed sticking to number one.
While some trends remain strong, such as members of the royal family inspiring parents, other high-profile events also seem to influence parental decisions.
One such event that makes parents shudder is the libel lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after their bitter divorce in 2016.
Depp successfully sued his ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an article in The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.
She was ordered to pay Depp £8.43 million ($10.35 million) in damages after it was revealed she had defamed him.
And it seems that the trial, which was televised all the time, scared off future parents from the names Johnny and Amber.
After years of being in the top 100 girls’ names, Amber has been dropped from the list for the first time.
Top 100 Boy Names 2022
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luke
19. Thomas
20. Aiden
21. Archie
22. Teddy
23. Luke
24. Ryan
25. Kai
26. Liam
27. Jaxon
28. Louie
29. Willem
30. Jacob
31. Ali
32. Caleb
33. Isaac
34. Joshua
35. Judas
36. James
37. Jayden
38. Adam
39. Arlo
40. Daniel
41. Elijah
42. Maximum
43. Tommy
44. Ezra
45. Bricklayer
46. Theodore
47. Roman
48. Dylan
49. Reuben
50. Albie
51. Alexander
52. Toby
53. Yusuf
54. Logan
55. Rory
56. Alex
57. Harrison
58. Kayden
59. Nathan
60. Ollie
61. Ayaan
62. Elliot
63. Ahmed
64. Kian
65. Samuel
66. Hudson
67. Jason
68. Myles
69. Rowan
70. Benjamin
71. Finnish
72. Omar
73. Riley
74. Zacharias
75. Brodie
76. Michael
77. Abdullah
78. Matthew
79. Sebastian
80. Hugo
81. Jesse
82. Junior
83. Oakley
84. Abdul
85. Eli
86. Grayson
87. Mateo
88. Reggie
89. Gabriel
90. Hunter
91. Levi
92. Ibrahim
93. Jasper
94. Syed
95. Zion
96. Luke
97. Seth
98. Aaron
99. Asher
100. Blake
BabyCentre has also recorded no cases this year of parents registering their baby boys as Johnny.
Especially for boys names, little changed in the top positions, with Mohammed and Noah holding on to first and second place.
However, Oliver, who had been firmly in third place for several years, dropped off the list as Jack rose to take his place.
Freddie and Harry also dropped out of the top 10, while Ethan and Oscar climbed the ranks to take eighth and ninth places.
For the first time since 2015, a new name took over the top spot for girls names, with previous number one Olivia dropping to third.
Lily instead claimed first place, followed by Sophia in second.
BabyCentre editor-in-chief Sarah Redshaw shed some light on why she thought new trends were emerging.
In addition to the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Redshaw explained that parents names like Coleen, Rebekah and Wayne were also put off because of the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.
One trend that seems to have persisted is for parents to be inspired by members of the royal family.
Top 100 Girl Names 2022
Text in fact box
1. Lily
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Ari
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Eve
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
21. Zoe
22. Millie
23. Rosie
24. Layla
25. Isabelle
26. Zara
27. Fatimah
28. Harper
29. Nuro
30. Charlotte
31. Esme
32. Florence
33. Maryam
34. Poppy
35. Siena
36. Sophie
37. Aisha
38. Emilia
39. Willow
40. Emma
41. Evelyn
42. Eliana
43. Maisie
44. Alice
45. Chloe
46. Erin
47. Hallie
48. Mila
49. Phoebe
50. Lyla
51. Ada
52. Lottie
53. Ellie
54. Mathilde
55. Molly
56. Ruby
57. Aylac
58. Sarah
59. Maddison
60. Aaliyah
61. Aurora
62. Maeve
63. Bella
64. New
65. Robin
66. Arabella
67. Eva
68. Lucy
69. Eden
70. Grace
71. Jessica
72. Amaya
73. Anna
74. Lea
75. Violet
76. Eleanor
77. Maria
78. Olive
79. Orla
80. Abigail
81. Eliza
82. Rose
83. Talia
84. Elizabeth
85. Gianna
86. Holly
87. Imogen
88. Nancy
89. Annabelle
90. Hazel
91. Margot
92. Raya
93. Bonnie
94. Nina
95. Nora
96. Penelope
97. Scarlett
98. Anaya
99. Delilah
100. iris
George has remained a firm favorite in the top 10, while Louie – a cute play on Louis – has remained steadfast in the top 30.
In the year of the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations, many parents seem to be inspired, with the name Elizabeth climbing two spots in the top 100.
And the rise in popularity of the name Lily is thought to be due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Lilibet in 2021.
Princess Charlotte seems to have given many parents food for thought as the name climbed four places to number 30 this year – while his diminutive Lottie also climbed the ranks to sit at 52.
Some classic ’70s names seem to be dying out altogether, including Kelly, Gail, Brenda and Susie for women – while Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry were also shunned by parents.
With the hit Netflix show Stranger Things returning for its fourth series, names inspired by the cult show have also grown in popularity.
Robin, Maxine, Elle, Mike, Billy and Steve (all names of main characters in the program) saw their popularity rise.