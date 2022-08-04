Most unpopular baby names of 2022 revealed

The most unpopular baby names yet for 2022 have been revealed, with Kristen, Suzanne and Lorraine in the rankings.

For the boys, Bill, Chad and Stuart were included as monikers that don’t inspire new parents.

The list, released by baby experts Bella Baby, used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the results.

The most unpopular baby names yet for 2022 have been revealed, with Kristen, Suzanne and Lorraine in the ranking (stock image)

The most unpopular girl names were the Italian and English Angela, ranked 683 out of 5493.

Kimberly – meaning ‘from the forest of the royal forest’ and ‘from the royal fortress meadow’ – came in on 1013, and Alexa – a form of the male name Alexander – was 1687.

The name Nicole – of Greek descent – also failed to impress and was placed at 279.

Elsewhere on the most unpopular list were Ashley and Sophia.

Geographical Japanese name Kobe made the boys list at 298 of 5493, as did Jeffrey at 1825 of 4608.

Nigel – meaning “champion” – also fell out of favor, as did Ashton, Graham and Gary.

Most Unpopular Baby Names of 2022 boy names Kobe Jeffrey Nigel Ashton Graham Stuart Chad Gary account girl names Angela Kimberly Alexa Nicole Ashley Sophia Lorraine Kristen Suzanne

“It’s to be expected that some names will begin to fall out of fashion or popularity over time, whether that’s an association with the name or simply that it’s been so overused that it’s no longer desired by new parents,” says the baby. experts explained.

“While some names will always be firm favorites and will last forever, there are certain names that you wouldn’t expect people to fall in love with, but that’s the nature of choosing baby names.”

Bella Baby added: We can imagine this could change every year with new names being added and others growing in popularity again.”

It comes as Britain’s hottest baby names so far for 2022 were released last month – with Lily knocking Olivia off the top spot for girls for the first time in seven years.

A list of the 100 best names for baby boys and girls in the UK has been released by BabyCentre, which provides an insight into the trendy names parents are using this year.

While the top girls’ names have shifted, boy name favorites have remained fairly stable, with Mohammed sticking to number one.

While some trends remain strong, such as members of the royal family inspiring parents, other high-profile events also seem to influence parental decisions.

One such event that makes parents shudder is the libel lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after their bitter divorce in 2016.

Depp successfully sued his ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an article in The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

She was ordered to pay Depp £8.43 million ($10.35 million) in damages after it was revealed she had defamed him.

And it seems that the trial, which was televised all the time, scared off future parents from the names Johnny and Amber.

After years of being in the top 100 girls’ names, Amber has been dropped from the list for the first time.

Top 100 Boy Names 2022 1. Muhammad 2. Noah 3. Jack 4. Theo 5. Leo 6. Oliver 7. George 8. Ethan 9. Oscar 10. Arthur 11. Charlie 12. Freddie 13. Harry 14. Zayn 15. Alfie 16. Finley 17. Henry 18. Luke 19. Thomas 20. Aiden 21. Archie 22. Teddy 23. Luke 24. Ryan 25. Kai 26. Liam 27. Jaxon 28. Louie 29. Willem 30. Jacob 31. Ali 32. Caleb 33. Isaac 34. Joshua 35. Judas 36. James 37. Jayden 38. Adam 39. Arlo 40. Daniel 41. Elijah 42. Maximum 43. Tommy 44. Ezra 45. Bricklayer 46. ​​​​Theodore 47. Roman 48. Dylan 49. Reuben 50. Albie 51. Alexander 52. Toby 53. Yusuf 54. Logan 55. Rory 56. Alex 57. Harrison 58. Kayden 59. Nathan 60. Ollie 61. Ayaan 62. Elliot 63. Ahmed 64. Kian 65. Samuel 66. Hudson 67. Jason 68. Myles 69. Rowan 70. Benjamin 71. Finnish 72. Omar 73. Riley 74. Zacharias 75. Brodie 76. Michael 77. Abdullah 78. Matthew 79. Sebastian 80. Hugo 81. Jesse 82. Junior 83. Oakley 84. Abdul 85. Eli 86. Grayson 87. Mateo 88. Reggie 89. Gabriel 90. Hunter 91. Levi 92. Ibrahim 93. Jasper 94. Syed 95. Zion 96. Luke 97. Seth 98. Aaron 99. Asher 100. Blake

BabyCentre has also recorded no cases this year of parents registering their baby boys as Johnny.

Especially for boys names, little changed in the top positions, with Mohammed and Noah holding on to first and second place.

However, Oliver, who had been firmly in third place for several years, dropped off the list as Jack rose to take his place.

Freddie and Harry also dropped out of the top 10, while Ethan and Oscar climbed the ranks to take eighth and ninth places.

For the first time since 2015, a new name took over the top spot for girls names, with previous number one Olivia dropping to third.

Lily instead claimed first place, followed by Sophia in second.

BabyCentre editor-in-chief Sarah Redshaw shed some light on why she thought new trends were emerging.

In addition to the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Redshaw explained that parents names like Coleen, Rebekah and Wayne were also put off because of the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.

One trend that seems to have persisted is for parents to be inspired by members of the royal family.

Top 100 Girl Names 2022 Text in fact box 1. Lily 2. Sophia 3. Olivia 4. Amelia 5. Ava 6. Isla 7. Freya 8. Ari 9. Ivy 10. Mia 11. Elsie 12. Emily 13. Ella 14. Grace 15. Isabella 16. Eve 17. Hannah 18. Luna 19. Maya 20. Daisy 21. Zoe 22. Millie 23. Rosie 24. Layla 25. Isabelle 26. Zara 27. Fatimah 28. Harper 29. Nuro 30. Charlotte 31. Esme 32. Florence 33. Maryam 34. Poppy 35. Siena 36. Sophie 37. Aisha 38. Emilia 39. Willow 40. Emma 41. Evelyn 42. Eliana 43. Maisie 44. Alice 45. Chloe 46. ​​​​Erin 47. Hallie 48. Mila 49. Phoebe 50. Lyla 51. Ada 52. Lottie 53. Ellie 54. Mathilde 55. Molly 56. Ruby 57. Aylac 58. Sarah 59. Maddison 60. Aaliyah 61. Aurora 62. Maeve 63. Bella 64. New 65. Robin 66. Arabella 67. Eva 68. Lucy 69. Eden 70. Grace 71. Jessica 72. Amaya 73. Anna 74. Lea 75. Violet 76. Eleanor 77. Maria 78. Olive 79. Orla 80. Abigail 81. Eliza 82. Rose 83. Talia 84. Elizabeth 85. Gianna 86. Holly 87. Imogen 88. Nancy 89. Annabelle 90. Hazel 91. Margot 92. Raya 93. Bonnie 94. Nina 95. Nora 96. Penelope 97. Scarlett 98. Anaya 99. Delilah 100. iris

George has remained a firm favorite in the top 10, while Louie – a cute play on Louis – has remained steadfast in the top 30.

In the year of the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations, many parents seem to be inspired, with the name Elizabeth climbing two spots in the top 100.

And the rise in popularity of the name Lily is thought to be due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Lilibet in 2021.

Princess Charlotte seems to have given many parents food for thought as the name climbed four places to number 30 this year – while his diminutive Lottie also climbed the ranks to sit at 52.

Some classic ’70s names seem to be dying out altogether, including Kelly, Gail, Brenda and Susie for women – while Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry were also shunned by parents.

With the hit Netflix show Stranger Things returning for its fourth series, names inspired by the cult show have also grown in popularity.

Robin, Maxine, Elle, Mike, Billy and Steve (all names of main characters in the program) saw their popularity rise.