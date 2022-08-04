WhatsNew2Day
Most unpopular baby names of 2022 revealed

Australia
The most unpopular baby names yet for 2022 have been revealed, with Kristen, Suzanne and Lorraine in the rankings.

For the boys, Bill, Chad and Stuart were included as monikers that don’t inspire new parents.

The list, released by baby experts Bella Baby, used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the results.

The most unpopular girl names were the Italian and English Angela, ranked 683 out of 5493.

Kimberly – meaning ‘from the forest of the royal forest’ and ‘from the royal fortress meadow’ – came in on 1013, and Alexa – a form of the male name Alexander – was 1687.

The name Nicole – of Greek descent – also failed to impress and was placed at 279.

Elsewhere on the most unpopular list were Ashley and Sophia.

Geographical Japanese name Kobe made the boys list at 298 of 5493, as did Jeffrey at 1825 of 4608.

Nigel – meaning “champion” – also fell out of favor, as did Ashton, Graham and Gary.

Most Unpopular Baby Names of 2022

boy names

Kobe

Jeffrey

Nigel

Ashton

Graham

Stuart

Chad

Gary

account

girl names

Angela

Kimberly

Alexa

Nicole

Ashley

Sophia

Lorraine

Kristen

Suzanne

“It’s to be expected that some names will begin to fall out of fashion or popularity over time, whether that’s an association with the name or simply that it’s been so overused that it’s no longer desired by new parents,” says the baby. experts explained.

“While some names will always be firm favorites and will last forever, there are certain names that you wouldn’t expect people to fall in love with, but that’s the nature of choosing baby names.”

Bella Baby added: We can imagine this could change every year with new names being added and others growing in popularity again.”

It comes as Britain’s hottest baby names so far for 2022 were released last month – with Lily knocking Olivia off the top spot for girls for the first time in seven years.

A list of the 100 best names for baby boys and girls in the UK has been released by BabyCentre, which provides an insight into the trendy names parents are using this year.

While the top girls’ names have shifted, boy name favorites have remained fairly stable, with Mohammed sticking to number one.

While some trends remain strong, such as members of the royal family inspiring parents, other high-profile events also seem to influence parental decisions.

One such event that makes parents shudder is the libel lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after their bitter divorce in 2016.

Depp successfully sued his ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an article in The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

She was ordered to pay Depp £8.43 million ($10.35 million) in damages after it was revealed she had defamed him.

And it seems that the trial, which was televised all the time, scared off future parents from the names Johnny and Amber.

After years of being in the top 100 girls’ names, Amber has been dropped from the list for the first time.

Top 100 Boy Names 2022

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Oliver

7. George

8. Ethan

9. Oscar

10. Arthur

11. Charlie

12. Freddie

13. Harry

14. Zayn

15. Alfie

16. Finley

17. Henry

18. Luke

19. Thomas

20. Aiden

21. Archie

22. Teddy

23. Luke

24. Ryan

25. Kai

26. Liam

27. Jaxon

28. Louie

29. Willem

30. Jacob

31. Ali

32. Caleb

33. Isaac

34. Joshua

35. Judas

36. James

37. Jayden

38. Adam

39. Arlo

40. Daniel

41. Elijah

42. Maximum

43. Tommy

44. Ezra

45. Bricklayer

46. ​​​​Theodore

47. Roman

48. Dylan

49. Reuben

50. Albie

51. Alexander

52. Toby

53. Yusuf

54. Logan

55. Rory

56. Alex

57. Harrison

58. Kayden

59. Nathan

60. Ollie

61. Ayaan

62. Elliot

63. Ahmed

64. Kian

65. Samuel

66. Hudson

67. Jason

68. Myles

69. Rowan

70. Benjamin

71. Finnish

72. Omar

73. Riley

74. Zacharias

75. Brodie

76. Michael

77. Abdullah

78. Matthew

79. Sebastian

80. Hugo

81. Jesse

82. Junior

83. Oakley

84. Abdul

85. Eli

86. Grayson

87. Mateo

88. Reggie

89. Gabriel

90. Hunter

91. Levi

92. Ibrahim

93. Jasper

94. Syed

95. Zion

96. Luke

97. Seth

98. Aaron

99. Asher

100. Blake

BabyCentre has also recorded no cases this year of parents registering their baby boys as Johnny.

Especially for boys names, little changed in the top positions, with Mohammed and Noah holding on to first and second place.

However, Oliver, who had been firmly in third place for several years, dropped off the list as Jack rose to take his place.

Freddie and Harry also dropped out of the top 10, while Ethan and Oscar climbed the ranks to take eighth and ninth places.

For the first time since 2015, a new name took over the top spot for girls names, with previous number one Olivia dropping to third.

Lily instead claimed first place, followed by Sophia in second.

BabyCentre editor-in-chief Sarah Redshaw shed some light on why she thought new trends were emerging.

In addition to the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Redshaw explained that parents names like Coleen, Rebekah and Wayne were also put off because of the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.

One trend that seems to have persisted is for parents to be inspired by members of the royal family.

Top 100 Girl Names 2022

Text in fact box

1. Lily

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Freya

8. Ari

9. Ivy

10. Mia

11. Elsie

12. Emily

13. Ella

14. Grace

15. Isabella

16. Eve

17. Hannah

18. Luna

19. Maya

20. Daisy

21. Zoe

22. Millie

23. Rosie

24. Layla

25. Isabelle

26. Zara

27. Fatimah

28. Harper

29. Nuro

30. Charlotte

31. Esme

32. Florence

33. Maryam

34. Poppy

35. Siena

36. Sophie

37. Aisha

38. Emilia

39. Willow

40. Emma

41. Evelyn

42. Eliana

43. Maisie

44. Alice

45. Chloe

46. ​​​​Erin

47. Hallie

48. Mila

49. Phoebe

50. Lyla

51. Ada

52. Lottie

53. Ellie

54. Mathilde

55. Molly

56. Ruby

57. Aylac

58. Sarah

59. Maddison

60. Aaliyah

61. Aurora

62. Maeve

63. Bella

64. New

65. Robin

66. Arabella

67. Eva

68. Lucy

69. Eden

70. Grace

71. Jessica

72. Amaya

73. Anna

74. Lea

75. Violet

76. Eleanor

77. Maria

78. Olive

79. Orla

80. Abigail

81. Eliza

82. Rose

83. Talia

84. Elizabeth

85. Gianna

86. Holly

87. Imogen

88. Nancy

89. Annabelle

90. Hazel

91. Margot

92. Raya

93. Bonnie

94. Nina

95. Nora

96. Penelope

97. Scarlett

98. Anaya

99. Delilah

100. iris

George has remained a firm favorite in the top 10, while Louie – a cute play on Louis – has remained steadfast in the top 30.

In the year of the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations, many parents seem to be inspired, with the name Elizabeth climbing two spots in the top 100.

And the rise in popularity of the name Lily is thought to be due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Lilibet in 2021.

Princess Charlotte seems to have given many parents food for thought as the name climbed four places to number 30 this year – while his diminutive Lottie also climbed the ranks to sit at 52.

Some classic ’70s names seem to be dying out altogether, including Kelly, Gail, Brenda and Susie for women – while Keith, Leslie, Glenn and Terry were also shunned by parents.

With the hit Netflix show Stranger Things returning for its fourth series, names inspired by the cult show have also grown in popularity.

Robin, Maxine, Elle, Mike, Billy and Steve (all names of main characters in the program) saw their popularity rise.

