Most popular baby names in England and Wales revealed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Noah and Olivia were the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Oliver fell to second place after being the most popular boy’s name for eight years, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth consecutive year.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows that Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

Noah and Olivia were the most popular names for boys and girls in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Stock image

Mothers over 35 were more likely to give their babies traditional names such as Thomas, while younger mothers were more likely to use shortened versions such as Tommy.

Olivia was the top girl’s name in all English regions and Wales, except in the East Midlands, where Amelia was the most popular girl’s name.

Muhammad was the most popular boy’s name in four out of nine English regions.

New entries to the top 100 included Lara, Beatrice and Sara for girls, and Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan for boys.

James Tucker of the ONS said: ‘Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top.

‘Olivia remained the most popular girl’s name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016. Interestingly, Noah was not at the top in any of the English regions, but has risen in most regions since last year to take the overall top spot .

‘While Noah and Olivia enjoy their places at the top, some names may be in danger of falling out of favour.

‘Leslie has enjoyed relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

‘Girls’ names like Glenda and Kerry, which were more common before, are also coming under threat, and we’ve seen fewer than five girls named each year since 2018.

‘Popular culture continues to influence parents’ choice of baby names. Today we’ve also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.’