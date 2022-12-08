Moment heron picks up hatchling alligator while its mother tries to stop it at Orlando Wetlands Park

This is the spectacular moment when a heron flew off with a baby alligator while its mother gave chase.

Retired photographer Ted Roberts captured the beautiful scene at Orlando Wetlands Park in Christmas, Florida, where he is a volunteer guide.

Roberts said in a Facebook post on the Orlando Wetlands Park page earlier this month, “While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a great blue heron leaping into the road with a baby alligator in its mouth, closely followed by the angry mother alligator. in vain in pursuit.’

Roberts later said the heron flew right past him and “got away with the baby gator for a meal.”

After giving chase, the alligator made its way back into the foliage.

said Roberts Fox News digital: ‘When I saw the heron carrying its prey, I jumped up and started taking pictures.

“I am thrilled, stunned and humbled that the photo is getting so much attention.

“It was an example of being in the right place at the right time and being trained to be ready – which sums up what nature photography is all about.”

Roberts said his volunteer work at the wetlands park allows him to take an amazing variety of photos because “the level of biodiversity is very high.”

“I am very blessed to be part of a community of photographers and volunteers at Orlando Wetlands Park,” added Roberts.

“We support and appreciate each other’s photography, so the recognition this particular photo is getting feels like an extension of that community.”

The Orlando Wetlands Park is a man-made wetland created to provide advanced treatment for reclaimed water from the City of Orlando and other local cities.

It covers 1650 hectares and has more than 220 bird species.

According to a 2015 estimate, there are more than 1,700 alligators in the park.

The state of Florida has about 1.3 million American alligators.

American alligators are found in the coastal wetlands of the southeastern U.S., as far north as North Carolina and as far west as eastern Texas.

They generally live in slow-flowing freshwater rivers, but are also found in swamps, swamps, and lakes.

American alligators are only found in the United States.

The species was once threatened with extinction, but they experienced a population boom after being placed on the endangered species list in 1967.

The main risk to these creatures today is habitat loss caused by wetland development and drainage.

Winter is the best time to see the reptiles, as they wander off the cooler waters to catch the sun.

They can grow over 12 feet in length and weigh 1,000 pounds, with males averaging slightly larger than females.

Their dark skin is covered in small, bony scales called scutes and they have a long, robust tail that helps them glide through the water.

They are carnivores, surviving on a diet of fish, invertebrates, frogs, birds and mammals.

The long-legged great blue heron is the most common and largest of the North American herons.

The birds are waders, generally seen along coasts, in marshes, or near the banks of ponds or streams.

In the photo: a great blue heron in flight.

As skilled fishers, herons catch their food by walking slowly or standing still for long periods of time, waiting for the fish to get close enough to catch them with their long necks and razor-sharp beaks.

A quick thrust of the beak kills the prey, which is then eaten whole.

Mice are also an important part of their diet, along with insects and other small creatures.

Great blue herons measure 3.2 to 4.5 feet, with a wingspan of 5.5 to 2.6 feet.

They can fly at a speed of about 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The birds tend to nest in colonies, often in tall trees, but occasionally in low shrubs.

Orlando Wetlands Park is open to visitors seven days a week, between sunrise and sunset, where they can enjoy activities such as wildlife viewing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, and guided tours.