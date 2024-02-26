Moment cops swarm Soho 54 murder suspect and ‘budding serial killer’ Raad Almansoori, 26, in Arizona after he stabbed woman in McDonald’s

Chilling body camera footage captured the moment Arizona police swooped on the Soho 54 murder suspect and “budding serial killer” after he allegedly left a trail of horror across the country.

Raad Almansoori, 26, allegedly attacked at least three women in three states before police caught him, before telling Arizona officers during his arrest to “Google Soho 54 hotel.”

It appeared to reference the murder of prostitute Denisse Oleas-Arancibia in Manhattan on February 8, where he is the main suspect.

After being arrested in Arizona on February 18, Almansoori became the subject of an extradition dispute between Manhattan and Maricopa County officials because they felt Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg is too soft on “violent criminals.” “.

Almansoori was arrested in an Arizona parking lot after police tracked him through a car he allegedly stole while attacking a woman in Phoenix.

Several police officers and cars pounced on the alleged murderer who was trapped in the parking lot.

Raad Almansoori, 26, was arrested by police in Arizona, but is a suspect or was arrested for alleged crimes in at least two other states.

In footage of his arrest, Almansoori was detained by numerous police officers and several police cars as they followed him into a parking lot.

In the previous days, he had allegedly stabbed a woman and stolen her car, before attacking another woman at a suburban McDonald’s, where he stabbed her, dragged her to the women’s bathroom and held her against her will.

Police say Almansoori was arrested shortly after he tried to flee in the stolen car and admitted while in custody to the previous stabbing a few days earlier in Phoenix.

The stolen car was picked up in the parking lot by the city’s Real Time Crime Center, prompting a large police presence to rush to the scene and get it off the streets.

He appeared to try to flee the scene, but was quickly pulled from the car while surrounded by police. He appeared to accept his fate and emerged from the car in handcuffs wearing a torn gray shirt and jeans.

Almansoori’s brushes with the law date back to Florida last year, when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

He was accused of threatening to kill the woman and stealing her car, before she was able to flee and lock herself in a bathroom to call 911.

The 26-year-old was reportedly held without bail in the Sumter County Jail for the car theft, before being transported to Orlando for more serious charges.

In that case, he was arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting another sex worker in Florida and eventually posted bail in September 2023.

From there, prosecutors say he purchased a plane ticket from Florida to New York on Jan. 26 while still out on bail.

On February 8, the New York police found the body of Oleas-Arancibia beaten to death in her hotel room at 54 Soho, next to a blood-spattered iron.

The suspect in the case, who police believe to be Almansoori, was seen walking the streets of Manhattan wearing his victim’s Lululemon leggings.

A surveillance video image shows the suspect in Oleas-Arancibia’s gruesome murder, and police say he was wearing his Lululemon leggings.

He is accused of murdering Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, a 38-year-old prostitute who was lying under a blanket and next to a broken iron when she was found dead on February 8.

His death has been formally declared a homicide (pictured: interior of the room where Oleas-Arancibia was found)

Oleas-Arancibia died from neck compression and blunt head trauma, according to a spokesman for the city medical examiner.

Maricopa County Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell (pictured left) told reporters that she has ordered her staff not to cooperate with plans to send Raad Noan Almansoori, 26, back to New York, where he is wanted for the alleged murder of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38.

Four days later, Almansoori reportedly flew to Arizona from Newark, New Jersey, where he was eventually caught for allegedly attacking the two women.

Almansoori was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the Surprise incident.

He was also charged with robbery, assault, theft and criminal mischief in the separate Phoenix investigation. He is being held without bail.

After the alleged crime spree, John Kelly, a criminal profiler, told Fox News that he was showing disturbing traits of being a “budding serial killer.”

“It seems like he was on his way, he was just starting, so it’s good that they caught him,” he said, highlighting the 26-year-old’s alleged attack on women and his “disassociation.”

Almansoori became the subject of a multi-state manhunt this month following the discovery of Oleas-Arancibia.

Sources had previously told DailyMail.com that Oleas-Arancibia was a sex worker and had been seen days before her death on the streets of Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

A spokesman for the city medical examiner said Oleas-Arancibia died from neck compression and blunt force trauma to the head.

He was unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene. She suffered significant head trauma and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

His body was found when welfare calls were made to reception throughout the night.

It was also reported that an employee entered her room, despite the “Do Not Disturb” sign on the handle, and left after seeing her on the floor under a blanket.

Police said last week they had been using ‘extensive video’ to locate the person of interest in Oleas-Arancibia’s death.

Oleas-Arancibia (pictured left) came to the United States five years ago, leaving behind her family, including one of her children.

The woman’s son, Edwin Cevallos, 18, spoke to his mother a day before her death.

Cevallos had been living with Oleas-Arancibia and his nephew in an apartment in Queens.

But she said she saw changes in his behavior a week before the tragedy. “She was very nervous and worried,” Cevallos told the Daily News.

The teenager said he was “in shock” and added: “Everything here in New York reminds me of her.” All.’

The Ecuadorian native came to the United States five years ago, leaving behind her family, including one of her other children.

“My mom worked very hard,” said Cevallos, who joined her in the country two years ago.

While the teen admitted he didn’t know his mother’s occupation, he said she was “always working for us to give us the best life in this country.”