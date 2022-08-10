Mom undergoes breast reduction after suffering from back pain from 44E breasts – creates BOOB CAST

A mum of two has revealed she’s done a ‘boobcast’ to remember her size 44E boobs after undergoing a breast reduction.

Annie Anderson, 49, a California maternity nurse, was troubled by her large cup size as a teenager when she claimed boys groped her and made sexual comments.

Growing up, she focused on trying to hide her body while “hate” the way she looked, and went to eat in an effort to find comfort, and soon she started gaining weight.

The mother of two was plagued with years of back, neck and shoulder pain from her size 44E breasts and struggled to sleep on her back because it felt like they were ‘choking’ her.

She and her husband, Rob, 52, used to enjoy going to theme parks, but unfortunately she couldn’t ride many of the rides because she claimed her chest was too big for most safety harnesses.

She also developed an itchy rash under her breasts – and eventually got tired of all the trouble.

In 2012, Annie decided to seek professional advice and eventually have it reduced; now she is celebrating her ‘unrecognizable’ transformation and is impressed with the results.

“It was shocking — I’ve lived with those boobs all my life and they were huge,” she recently told NeedToKnow.online.

“It’s a total mindf**k to let your body change overnight and in my eyes I don’t see myself as I am.”

Although Annie is now celebrating her transformation, the road to it has not been easy.

‘In 2012, I had my first consultation with a plastic surgeon, when there were very few surgeons performing larger operations.

“They wanted me to lose 50 pounds and keep that loss for over a year before surgery. I lost but won [this weight] again and again.

“I had doctors tell me I probably had PCOS, which can cause obesity and make it difficult to lose weight.

“However, I found a surgeon who didn’t even talk about my weight and didn’t disown me because of my BMI.

“He looked at all the risk factors to make a decision and for me the only risks were my obesity and my age.”

After her breast reduction, Annie’s life changed drastically; she found herself no longer fighting the struggles she’d endured before while having a larger cup size.

She explained: “[Before] Buying dresses or swimwear was always difficult because if it fit on my chest, it was too big for my lower half.

“I could never wear the cute sundresses I wanted because I could never live without a bra and a strapless one just didn’t hold me up enough.

‘Almost every shirt I owned had a stain on the chest [as well] because it was like eating with a plank in the way.

“Most of the exercises were painful and embarrassing and I was never able to jog or run. It’s unbelievable how much pain we inflict on ourselves, pretending we’re okay.’

In March 2022, she signed up for the procedure — which didn’t cost her a cent, as her employer had provided health insurance that paid for the entire reduction. But her recovery has not been easy.

“My body tends to react to the sutures rather than dissolve them and recovery was complicated because of the delayed wound healing,” she said.

“They say it will take me up to a year to see and feel the final results, but I’ve been cleared to wear underwire bras again and can do without if I want to.

“At the end of the day I still have swelling and a lot of bloating, but my back, neck and shoulder pain is gone.

“I’m much more consistently active than before surgery and I walk or swim most days.”

She was recently measured for a new bra and currently has a 42C cup size – with the doctor claiming he removed 2.5 pounds from each breast.

In an effort to “preserve” her old body, she decided to throw a farewell party and create a cast of their previous size.

Annie shared: ‘I thought it would be nice to meet up with some girlfriends and drink champagne to say goodbye to my gigantic breasts to honor them, because they have served me well.

“They’ve given me a lot of attention over the years, getting me into clubs and feeding my babies — and distracting people from looking at my belly. They weren’t all bad and we had a blast that day.

‘My friend ordered the plaster casts and [they] agreed to do theirs so that I would feel more comfortable.

“I left my cast with plans to decorate it and a few months later, when I held the cast to my body, I couldn’t believe the change.

“I have to see pictures side by side to realize the drastic difference – it all happened so fast.”

Annie also decided to upload a video of her dancing with the cast, which has three million views and 72,000 likes.

In the clip, she started with a photo of her holding up the cast of her old breasts while smiling at the camera.

Posing for multiple photos, she revealed a ‘sideways’ shot of her breasts now next to the cast – showing the huge difference. In a final goodbye, she danced with the jig and grinned happily.

Users shared their reactions and support in the comments, with many drawing on their own experience.

Annie doesn’t regret any part of her decision — and wishes she’d done the procedure sooner.

She concluded, “I’ve spent far too many years hating my body and living with daily pain.

‘[Now]I get so many compliments on my appearance and most people support me a lot.

“The whole body positivity movement helps with acceptance and I’m still a plus-size woman, I’m just shaped differently and a lot more comfortable in my own skin. I’m finally learning to love myself.’