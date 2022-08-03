Mom of 20-year-old who shot McDonald’s worker over cold fries claims it was self-defense

The mother of a 20-year-old man who allegedly shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck during an argument over her cold fries claims it was self-defense and says she doesn’t know why he had a gun on him.

Michael Morgan, 20, was taken into custody shortly after the Monday evening shooting outside a Brooklyn McDonald’s that left 23-year-old Matthew Webb clinging to life.

Morgan was charged late Tuesday with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

But Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, told DailyMail.com that her son was acting in self-defense and that the McDonald’s employee was still on the clock when he left the restaurant and went looking for her son following the spat.

The tragic events unfolded around 7 p.m. on Monday shortly after Fulmore and the employees got into a heated argument when she returned to the fast-food joint in Bedford-Stuyvesant to complain about her fries being cold.

Fulmore, 40, said she was on FaceTime with her son who soon showed up at the store and stormed inside to defend his mother despite her pleas to stay away because she said she didn’t want him to get into any trouble.

Morgan and one of the employees, Webb, got into a dispute of their own inside the restaurant that moved at some point spilled outside and resulted in Morgan allegedly shooting the victim in the neck. Morgan was later arrested and Webb remains in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

Morgan’s mother told DailyMail.com that her son had left the store and 10-15 minutes had passed before the McDonald’s employee came over to her and asked where her son was before walking out of the store.

‘He went looking for my son,’ she said. ‘The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot. So I ran to the door.’

Fulmore added that her son and his girlfriend were at the nearby ‘chicken spot’ to get food when the McDonald’s employee allegedly went looking for him.

Morgan’s girlfriend Camellia Dunlap, 18, was also charged following the incident with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, but her exact role in the shooting was not immediately known.

Fulmore told the New York Post on Tuesday that she had spoken to her son after the shooting.

‘I talked to my son with the cops. My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,’ she said.

Fulmore further explained to DailyMail.com that her son was only defending himself after the employee came looking for him several minutes after the heated spat.

‘My son was gone from the restaurant and boy was asking me for my son while he was still on the clock… he went looking for my son,’ she said.

She added that she didn’t know about the 9mm gun he allegedly had on him.

‘I don’t promote him having a gun or shooting anyone,’ she said. ‘I feel really bad that this boy is fighting for his life, and very sad I can’t fix this.’

The Brooklyn mom then explained what led up to the shooting after she ordered McDonald’s on her phone and went to the location on Fulton Street to pick it up.

‘The fries were cold,’ Fulmore said. ‘I asked the girl to change the French fries because the fries was cold. She went to the French fry machine for maybe 10 seconds and brought back fries, so I thought they was new fries, so I had left.’

‘I asked her, ‘Why would you give me the same fries and just put one or two on top to make me think that you gave me new fries?’ She started laughing, and all of them started laughing, acting like it’s funny,’ Fulmore said.

‘I was like, ‘What’s funny? I paid for food, and I should get what I asked for.’ They laughed at me.

‘One of them was like, ‘All of this over fries?’ So now I’m arguing with them back and forth.

The boy where they cook the food at was like, ‘You got all this food in your teeth,’ ‘ Fulmore recalled — speaking of the employee who was later shot.

‘So I said, ‘You wanna take it out? You’re saying I got all this food in my teeth, you wanna take it out?’

When Fulmore asked to speak to the manager, she says she was met with laughter.

‘Everybody started laughing again,’ she said.

‘This is when I was on the phone with my son. I was like, “They in this McDonald’s playing with me.” I was like, I got kids their age, I’m not going to sit here and keep arguing with these little kids.

‘He was like, ‘I’m coming down the block.

‘I was like, ‘All right.’ … Then I told him, ‘No, don’t come to McDonald’s because I don’t want you to get in trouble,’ ‘ the mom said.

But he had already arrived in her defense.

‘He was like, “I’m coming in.” So he came in. He heard them saying stuff to me, so he was like, “You all gotta back off my mother.”

‘My son said, “Come outside” to the boy in the back,’ she said, referring to Webb, who was later shot.

She said Webb did not go outside at that point, and kept telling her son to leave so he wouldn’t get in trouble.

‘So I’m thinking my son was gone,’ she said. ‘I’m thinking it was over because my son left the store.’

But Fulmore said about 10 or 15 minutes had passed before Webb came over and asked where her son was. She responded that he had left and that the worker should mind his own business.

But ‘he went looking for my son,’ she said. ‘The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot. So I ran to the door. I said, “Who’s shooting?”‘

She said someone replied, ‘Your son.

‘I looked, and I seen a boy on the ground, and then I saw my son running the other way. I called 911, and then I sat there and waited.’

When asked if her son had a gun, the mom said she didn’t know, adding, ‘I don’t even know if my son did that,’ referring to the shooting.

‘The only thing I know is that my son was arguing with the boy and the boy did go out looking for my son.’

She also told the Post that the victim changed his shirt at one point, ‘and he had something under the blue shirt, that’s why he put the big blue shirt on.’

Webb remained in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center Wednesday morning, police said.

Law enforcement sources told the Post the victim had no prior arrests and there is no indication he was carrying a weapon when he was gunned down.

Morgan has been previously arrested several times, including for grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service in 2018, police sources said. He also has numerous sealed arrest cases, they said.

Morgan’s mother told the Post that ‘There was no reason for him to go outside looking for somebody.

‘Whatever happened outside, you caused that to happen,’ she added.

Thick streams of bright red blood were seen pouring down the sidewalk as the employee lay unconscious on his back Monday night.

A man cradled the young worker’s head as witnesses waited for authorities. Other witnesses told the New York Daily News (NYDN) that a man used his own shirt to help stop the victim’s bleeding.

A local business owner told the Post she heard a ‘pop’ and ‘thought it was a firecracker’ when the gun went off.

‘I was scared. That’s why I didn’t run to the scene. You don’t know who is around,’ she told the Post. When she came outside, she saw the young man laying on the ground.

‘I feel like crying. You shot someone over French fries?’

Another witness wondered where the 20-year-old got the gun before calling Fulton Street the ‘craziest street.’

‘It’s getting worse, and the shooters are getting younger. They have lost their sense of direction,’ he told the Post. ‘It says something when a mother is with her son who is carrying a gun.’

The man also said there were two officers ‘at the corner all week,’ but they were not there at the time of the shooting.

‘They should be at every single corner every day,’ he said.

Another man told ABC 7 that ‘we need to get the proliferation of guns out of New York City.’

‘We got to teach people, once again, civility and how to respect each other and how important life is.’

New York City has been experiencing a heightened sense of crime over the past few years since the pandemic began and guns – especially ghost guns – have become an increasing problem in the five boroughs.

The Supreme Court recently struck down NYC’s gun laws last month, overturning a 108-year-old law that required New Yorkers to have a ‘proper cause’ to carry a concealed weapon.

The 6-3 ruling on Thursday reversed a lower court’s opinion, which had upheld the law restricting licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those demonstrating ‘proper cause.’

Justice Clarence Thomas delivered the majority opinion, writing that the New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

New York is not alone in severely limiting who can get a license to carry a concealed weapon in public, and the new ruling will likely make it easier to legally carry a gun in major cities including Los Angeles, Boston and Baltimore.

Overall crime and robbery is up a shocking 39 percent. Rape and assault are also up 11 and 19 percent, respectively.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 61, has promised New Yorkers time and time again that he will crack down on crime, and even ran his election campaign on it.

A few weeks ago, he promised citizens again, stating: ‘We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city.’

He also went on to blame the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

‘It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under … where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city,’ he said. ‘We took almost 3,800 guns off the streets, and many of the people who had carried those guns were able to return to the streets.’