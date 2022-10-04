Molly-Mae Hague showcases her blossoming bump in a figure-hugging black bodysuit

She recently revealed that she was expecting her first child with the beautiful Tommy Fury.

And pregnant Molly-Mae Hague showed off her gorgeous belly in a gorgeous new photo on Tuesday.

On her Instagram, Love Island’s runner-up, 23, set up a storm in a gorgeous black bodysuit that hugged every inch of her blossoming figure.

Stunning: Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague, 23, showed off her blossoming belly on Tuesday in a figure-hugging black bodysuit and leather jacket

The stunner completed her look with an oversized biker jacket from PrettyLittleThing, for whom she is the creative director.

Molly-Mae accentuated her features with a hint of makeup and tied her blond locks.

She caused a storm at the bottom of her grand staircase, in the house she shares with Tommy, while carrying a mini leather handbag over her shoulder.

It comes after admitting she “cryed five times a day” during her early pregnancy, she kept her fans updated on Monday.

Emotional: After admitting she ‘crying five times a day’ during her early pregnancy, she updated her fans on Monday

The influencer said she has found the experience “emotionally tough” so far, after revealing in her most recent YouTube video that she is now six months pregnant.

In her vlog, she recalled the “shock” of the news and admitted it wasn’t a “magic experience” as she and her boyfriend Tommy overcame obstacles.

Molly explained: “We went through a really rough time with Tommy and his work and fights happened and then didn’t, and situations that were completely out of our control.

Tough: The influencer said she’s found the experience “emotionally tough” so far, after revealing in her most recent YouTube video that she’s now six months pregnant

Going Fast: In her vlog, she recalled the “shock” of the news and admitted it wasn’t a “magic experience” as she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury overcame obstacles

“I was going through the most emotionally difficult time of my life, while also trying to support Tommy, and it was just a crazy couple of months.”

Tommy had to cancel a fight with Jake Paul in August after she was banned from traveling to America for their press conference.

Molly continued: ‘I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100%. I just felt like I was experiencing an outer body experience every day, my emotions were something I had never experienced before.”

Challenging: She said, “I was going through the most emotionally difficult time of my life, trying to support Tommy too, and it was just a really crazy couple of months… I cried five times a day”

Stylish: Molly hid her growing bump in oversized clothes

“I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.

“Every time we talk about it, it feels like we’re talking about a situation that’s not ours, because it was a complete shock, I can’t lie.”

Elsewhere, Molly hinted at her due date when she revealed she’s now six months pregnant, with three months to go.

Molly-Mae documented her 20-week ultrasound in the video, explaining, “I’m currently 21 weeks pregnant, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s been a month since our last scan.

“These months and weeks are going so fast and I’m announcing it so quickly, at the beginning of this video I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I’ll make it to five months’ and now I’m going to six months.”

Not long to go: Elsewhere, Molly hinted at her due date when she revealed she’s now six months pregnant, with three months to go

Exciting: Molly-Mae captured her 20-week ultrasound in the video, explaining: ‘I’m currently 21 weeks pregnant, I can’t believe it’

The Love Island star, who announced the pregnancy news last week, explained in the pre-recorded vlog that she has three months left before announcing the news.

And according to the vlog’s timeline, this would suggest that Molly-Mae and Tommy will welcome their new arrival in late December/early January.

Explaining that fans will be able to determine approximately when she is expecting the baby through her videos and posts, the beauty went on to say that she had no intention of revealing the exact date.

“It’s just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you will definitely start training around the time my baby is due. I feel like sharing data and all that, anything can happen.’