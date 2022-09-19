Molly-Mae Hague falls ASLEEP in a nightclub during her lavish Swiss getaway with beau Tommy Fury

She is currently enjoying a luxury Swiss getaway with her beautiful Tommy Fury.

But Molly-Mae Hague, 23, was left flushed after her boxer friend, also 23, shared a photo on his Instagram stories of her napping in a nightclub during the trip.

It came just after PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director shared her own selfie with her 6.4 million followers, declaring that she should have been in bed “to Shrek 2 four hours ago.”

In the blink of an eye, Molly-Mae crawled into her oversized blazer as she dosed alongside her expensive Louis Vuitton bag.

Molly-Mae previously shared her own photo of the location: “When you should have been in bed watching Shrek 2 4 hours ago, but somehow you’re in a club now.”

She looked rather unimpressed by her surroundings and added: ‘Count me out’.

The stunner opted for a radiant makeup palette for the impromptu outing as she tied her blonde locks into a ponytail.

Tommy, meanwhile, wore a £390 Amiri t-shirt that he paired with dark trousers.

The couple, who met on the ITV2 show in 2019, cuddled up for sweet snaps as they explored their holiday destination after enjoying a sumptuous sushi dinner.

It comes after the couple put on a much-loved display as they shared more photos from their romantic trip, after Tommy revealed his plans to propose “very soon.”

Molly-Mae bundled up in a khaki quilted jacket, paired with beige cargos as she posed with Tommy in front of the beautiful scenery of the country.

Molly wore her blond locks in a ponytail and put on orange sunglasses on her head, while wearing a black Chanel shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Tommy cut a casual figure in a pair of brown cargos, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.

Molly wrote with the sweet snaps: ‘Exploring with you’

The couple spent the day at the top of Mount Pilatus, enjoying a fun sledding activity with Molly’s sister Zoe and her fiancé Danny Rae.

Last month, after three years together, Tommy revealed he plans to propose to girlfriend Molly-Mae “very soon.”

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the blonde beauty.

As he caught up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy: ‘When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time’

His response was: ‘It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon’