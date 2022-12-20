Mohamed Hadid, 74, steps out with model Maxime Nova, 32, for shopping outing in Beverly Hills

He was seen walking the red carpet with Saudi fashion designer Farah Enany at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

And on Tuesday, Mohamed Hadid was joined by model Maxime Nova, as they enjoyed a shopping outing on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The 74-year-old father of Gigi and Bella Hadid beamed alongside the 32-year-old beauty during their afternoon outing.

Striking: He was seen walking the red carpet with Saudi fashion designer Farah Enany at the Red Sea International Film Festival. And on Tuesday, Mohamed Hadid was joined by model Maxime Nova, as they enjoyed a shopping outing on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

The real estate developer donned a black shirt with matching bottoms, layering on a leather jacket.

Meanwhile Maxime looked stunning in a cropped blue button up shirt with black trousers, adding a leather jacket.

Maxime, who wore black shoes with a coordinating purse featuring gold chain hardware.

The outing comes just a week after Mohamed suited up in all black as he walked the red carpet with Saudi fashion designer Farah Enany at the closing gala of the Red Sea International Film.

Shopping: The 74-year-old father of Gigi and Bella Hadid beamed alongside the 32-year-old beauty during their afternoon outing

Rodeo Drive: The real estate developer donned a black shirt with matching bottoms, layering on a leather jacket

In early November, Mohamed was seen with his arm wrapped around Keni Silva at the LACMA and Gucci Art + Film event in Los Angeles.

Keni has her own fame. She is a star on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While in a tight red dress making the most of her stunning figure and her blonde hair pulled back, she looked like she could pass for Gigi’s older sister.

Weeks later, Mohamed was spotted with Maxime in Beverly Hills.

In style: Gigi Hadid ‘s father Mohamed, 74, cut a dapper figure with fashion designer Farah Enany at the closing night gala of the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 8

Mohamed also has supermodel daughter Bella and son Anwar with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, who was on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Mohamed is a Jordanian-American real estate developer.

He is known for building luxury hotels and mansions, mainly in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles and the city of Beverly Hills.

Wow: Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid was seen with a woman who looks just like his supermodel daughter on November 5. On Saturday the 74-year-old businessman was seen with his arm wrapped around Keni Silva at the LACMA and Gucci Art + Film event in Los Angeles.