MOCK Germany is a Qatari TV host World Cup human rights protest after tournament withdrawal

Guests on a Qatari television program appeared to mock Germany’s early departure from the World Cup and their human rights protests during the tournament.

The German team covered their mouths as they posed for their team photo ahead of their opening group stage match against Japan on November 23.

The gesture came after FIFA announced that the German team – along with England, Wales and other countries – would face sporting sanctions if they wore the OneLove captain’s armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar.

German players covered their mouths to indicate they had been silenced during their protests in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

After Germany was dumped out of the World Cup on Thursday night, their second straight group stage of the tournament, some Qataris quickly poked fun at the country.

A clip that went viral on social media showed the panel on a television show covering their mouths and mocking the Germans by waving goodbye.

It came as the dejected German side left their base in Qatar and flew home after Japan and Spain beat them to the last two places of their group.

Germany’s early departure was widely criticized, with the country’s media labeling their performance in Qatar as a “disgrace”.

Bild resigned himself to the team, insisting that ‘it’s a shame’ that they failed to make the knockout rounds again, while also describing their opening game defeat against Japan which somewhat sealed their fate, ‘shameful’. ‘.

There seemed to be a lot of joy in Qatar about the early World Cup elimination of the Germans

Players and staff were reeling after their departure in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar

Fellow German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wasn’t in a forgiving mood either, as they wrote: “German football is at an all-time low again, four years after a historic first-round exit.”

Meanwhile, the Hamburg and Dresden Morning Posts both referenced Germany’s dismal showing in Qatar with the headline ‘Katarstrophe’.

Germany conceded five goals in their three matches, and national team legend Lothar Matthaus has hit the team’s defense for their performances in the tournament.

Germany was among several European countries that planned to wear the OneLove bracelet before it became clear that a yellow card would be issued for improper equipment

Germany defeated Costa Rica 4–2, but were eliminated as Spain and Japan came through

‘It was the defense, which was too easy for the opponent, against Japan, also against Costa Rica. Don’t be surprised if you make such mistakes,” he told Bild.

Creating chances was no problem for the side, but they failed to capitalize on their chances, and Matthaus was also critical of the attack for their lack of relentlessness in front of goal.

‘It was also due to capitalizing on opportunities, which was bad luck, but also inability. It would have been possible to score many more goals,” he added.

Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff agreed with Matthaus’s comments, admitting that the four-time world champions will need to get clinical again if they want to get back to the top of international football.

‘I’ve said that before. We lack the German efficiency we always had,” he admitted in a conversation with Bild after Thursday’s game.