M&Ms fans finally discover what the initials actually stand for

M&Ms are one of the most popular candies in the world, and fans are just discovering what the ‘m’ on the chocolate stands for.

The delicious chocolate was invented in the USA in 1941, and the snack has become known for its hard exterior with a velvety interior.

While many speculate that the name and initials were inspired by the ‘mmm’ sound made when eating the chocolate – this is not the case.

Apparently, the ‘M&Ms’ and the initial stamped on the chocolate derive from the names of the two founders – Forrest E. Mars Sr., who started Mars Inc., and Bruce Murrie.

M&M’s were invented in the US in 1941 and the snack has become known for its hard outer shell with velvety soft interior. And now fans are discovering what the name and initials on the chocolate stand for

The use of the letter ‘m’ apparently derives from the names of the two founders – Forrest E. Mars Sr., who started Mars Inc., and Bruce Murrie

In the 1930s, Forrest Mars came up with the idea for the iconic treat after noticing customers eating chocolate buttons with a hard shell to prevent melting.

He teamed up with Bruce Murrie, who is the son of Hershey’s Chocolate president William FR Murrie. Murrie for developing the idea.

Not long after, M&Ms were launched in stores and remain a popular snack option on shelves today.

Fans on Reddit were shocked to discover what the first name and brand name really mean.

‘Damn, learn something new everyday,’ one person wrote, another added: ‘This is actually some information I haven’t seen before. bravo.’

M&M’s have been sold in more than 100 countries since 2003, and a number of new colors and flavors have been introduced in recent years.

The slogan ‘melts in your mouth, not in your hands’ also remains relevant and describes the chocolate perfectly.

In the UK, US and locations across Europe, customers can also treat themselves by visiting the M&Ms store.

But the company has yet to open a similar store Down Under.

In 2017, Mars launched an M&M’s chocolate bar with six different flavors – milk, hazelnut, crunchy, crunchy mint and strawberry.