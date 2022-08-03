MLS: USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget traded from New England Revolution to FC Dallas

FC Dallas has acquired USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution and sent $600,000 in General Allocation Money to the Eastern Conference team in the deal.

Lletget, who has made just 19 league appearances for the Revs, joined the club last December.

His first appearance for Dallas means he will have played for three MLS clubs in less than 12 months.

Lletget (right) is sent from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference in the deal

Lletget, here in action for New England Revolution, signed a deal through the 2023 season

Lletget will join Dallas until the end of the 2023 season.

‘I have worked with’ [Lletget] the past three years with the national team,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez (formerly USMNT assistant) said in a press release.

“He’s a great guy for the locker room. He is humble, a hard worker.

“He gets along well with any player of any age and he speaks two languages: Spanish and English. I think this will help him get close to the boys and interact with them.’

Lletget (right) has scored eight goals for the national team, but has recently fallen out of favor

Lletget last played for the national team in October 2021, although he was included in the squad for the World Cup qualifying period in January/February.

The 29-year-old has netted two goals and four assists in 19 games so far this season and joins an FC Dallas team that is currently fourth in the Western Conference.

He has 33 caps for the national team.