Missing WA family found with parents dead after outback car crash

The three children who survived the accident will be flown to Perth.

Tragic ending of search for missing family whose parents were found dead

Three children have been found alive next to the bodies of their dead parents in the wreckage of the family car, which disappeared on Christmas Day prompting a desperate search.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, were last seen leaving Northam and traveling towards Kondinin a few hours east of Perth, Western Australia, around 1am on Sunday.

After a desperate search, the deceased couple and their three children, all under the age of five, were found after noon on Tuesday.

Police found the couple, Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, (pictured) and their three children who had been missing since Christmas Day.

The family’s wrecked Land Rover Discovery was located about 10 km from Kondinin in the Wheatbelt of WA.

Two of the surviving children had gotten out of the wrecked vehicle while the baby was inside the car when they were discovered by search teams.

All three children are being treated for non-life threatening injuries and are being flown back to Perth.

In the face of the tragedy, friends and relatives of the couple and their children came to light, sharing posts with photos and information to raise awareness for the missing family.

“Has anyone seen Jake Day or Cindy Braddock since Christmas Day?” Cindy’s sister, Helen Braddock, pleaded in a Facebook post.

‘[They] I have not returned home and have not made contact with anyone since.

“Please contact Northam Police or me if you have seen them or the car.”

The couple had last been seen around 1am on Christmas Day, traveling in this maroon Land Rover Discovery carriage from Northam to Kondinin.

Helen confirmed on Facebook that her mother and aunt, as well as Day’s mother, had sought paths that they likely would have taken.

His aunt, Sharron Jeffrey, said in a Facebook comment that the couple “were fine” when they left.