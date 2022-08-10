Missing family lost in NSW outback survived on puddles before being found

<!–

Poignant details have emerged of how a young mother, grandmother and two children drank from puddles and used their vehicle’s mirrors to get the attention of rescuers during their 48-hour ordeal lost in the outback.

Darian Aspinall, 27, her two children Winter Bellamy, 2, and Koda Bellamy, 4, and their grandmother Leah Gooding, 50, have been reunited with loved ones after spending two days in western NSW.

The family traveled through the region on Sunday on their way to Adelaide, their final destination.

They planned to spend the night in the remote township of Packsaddle on Sunday evening to meet the father of the children, but his family never arrived.

Ms Aspinall’s distraught fiancée, Linny Bellamy, has spent the past two days trying desperately to find them, with police conducting a major land search in the region.

He reported that his loved ones were missing, triggering a major search operation across much of western NSW with the help of authorities from three states.

The family was miraculously found safe and sound by a rescue helicopter on Tuesday afternoon, more than 100km from their intended destination.

It is clear that they were stranded after taking a different route along a road that had been badly hit by the recent weather.

Darian Aspinall (left) was traveling with her children Winter Bellamy (left) and Koda Bellamy, four, and their 50-year-old grandmother when the family stranded

“I am beside myself that we have ended up in this situation, but we could not have wished for a better outcome,” an emotional Mr. Bellamy told Nine News.

“It was the best phone call I’ve ever had in my life after two days of horror, not knowing what to do.”

The family used the mirrors of their Hyundai Tucson in a desperate attempt to attract the attention of search planes.

They had survived the past two days on the water from a puddle along the road.

After drawing the attention of a rescue crew, the family was checked at the scene by paramedics and flown to Tibooburra for further examination before being reunited with loved ones on Tuesday evening.

The family is reportedly tired but okay.

“I can’t believe they managed to stay as strong as they did… they took care of each other and tried to ration everything,” Mr. Bellamy told Seven News.

Linny Bellamy (pictured shortly before his family was found) has since been reunited with his fiancée and two children

Linny Bellamy (right) spent two days not knowing what had happened to his fiancée Darian Aspinall (left) and their two children. He had traveled a few hours behind them

He later wrote on Facebook: “My family has been found safe. They are transported to the hospital and back home to me.

Thank you all for your messages and support. I couldn’t feel more relief.’

A few hours earlier, it had been a very different story with Mr. Bellamy pacing outside his house, addressing a heart-wrenching audience.

“We are doing everything we can to get this out so they are found safe,” he wrote.

“Every moment my heart breaks more and more.”

The couple and their two children have been living in Cairns in far north Queensland for the past year, but recently decided to return to Adelaide, where they are originally from.

The couple has been together for six years and got engaged last November, while Winter celebrated her second birthday last month.