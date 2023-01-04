Minnesota university dismisses instructor for art class depictions of Prophet Muhammad

An instructor from Hamline University’s use of ancient Islamic art depicting the Prophet Muhammad has sparked controversy over Islamophobia and academic freedom.

For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet, the founder of Islam, is highly offensive.

The instructor’s defenders say students were warned the images would appear in class and were not required to come into contact with them.

According to the oracle Hamline’s student newspaper, the offensive art was shared on Oct. 6 during an online lecture in an art history class. Before showing them, the instructor spent more than two minutes providing context for the images, explaining that “while many Islamic cultures strongly disapprove (the image of the Prophet) … there is no one, a monothetical Islamic culture.”

One of the students in the class was the president of the Muslim Student Association, Aram Wedatalla.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be true,'” Wedatalla told the student paper. “As a Muslim and black person, I don’t feel like I belong, and I don’t think I’ll ever belong in a community where they don’t value me as a member, and don’t show them the same respect I show them.”

An apology

Wedatalla received an apology from the instructor, but urged Hamline administrators to do so. A month later, the school sent an email to the students condemning the instructor’s decision as “undeniably inconsiderate, disrespectful and Islamophobic”.

The instructor, an adjunct professor, was told her contract would not be renewed for the spring semester, the Oracle reported. The instructor was not named in the student newspaper story or other media outlets’ coverage of the controversy.

Earlier this month, Hamline enlisted Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, to lead a “community conversation” about Islamophobia.

“Many of the Muslim students on campus had a great impact on them after hearing about this incident. It affected their grades, it affected finishing the semester. They were clearly injured. At the same time, they appreciate that the institution is doing the right thing,” Hussein told Pioneer Press.

“For us Muslims, it’s blasphemy,” Hussein said. “We don’t have any of those images, we don’t share those images, no matter who drew them…it doesn’t matter. Any depiction of the Prophet Muhammad is frowned upon. It is an act of insult.”

‘Irreplaceable’ art

Hussein said the instructor apparently “picked the most Islamophobic pictures (from) an ocean of Islamic art.”

A leading art scientist disputes this. Christiane Gruber, a professor of Islamic art at the University of Michigan, mentioned one of the pieces, a 14th-century painting by Muhammad received his first Quranic revelation from the Angel Gabrielan “irreplaceable work of art” widely used in global art history overview classes.

At the same time, Gruber said the play is “far from unique” in portraying Muhammad. Some works between the 14th and 20th centuries show the prophet’s face, while others cover it with a veil, which was the case with the other piece shown to Hamline students.

“Hamline administrators have labeled this corpus of Islamic depictions of Muhammad, along with their teachings, as hateful, intolerant and Islamophobic. And yet the visual evidence proves otherwise,” Gruber wrote Magazine New Lines.

“Almost without exception, the images were created by Muslim artists for Muslim patrons out of respect for and glorification of Muhammad and the Quran. They are by definition Islamophile from inception to reception,” she wrote.

Academics push back

Gruber, whose online petition in support of the instructor has collected about 1,100 signatures, is one of many academics and free speech advocates who have defended the instructor.

Amna Khalid, an associate professor of history at Carleton College, said Hamline’s labeling of the art as Islamophobic “favored a very extreme and conservative Muslim point of view.”

Khalid, who is Muslim, says Hamline’s actions will have a chilling effect on academic freedom.

It is as absurd as asking a professor of art history not to show this painting so as not to harm observant Muslims in the classroom, as asking a professor of biology not to teach evolution because it is evangelical. could offend Protestants in the course,” she wrote in a published letter. Thursday in the Chronicle of higher education.

PEN Americaa New York-based nonprofit advocating free speech called Hamline’s decision “one of the most egregious violations of academic freedom in recent history.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, this week called on Hamline to reinstate the lecturer, writing that “general prohibitions on displaying pedagogically relevant material are not acceptable at a university committed to academic freedom.”

Choose a side

The Oracle published a recent letter from Mark Berksonprofessor and chairman of Hamline’s religion department, who challenged Hamline’s characterization of the instructor’s decision as Islamophobic.

“I believe that displaying an Islamic representation of the Prophet Muhammad, a painting created to honor Muhammad and depicting an important historical moment, in the context of an art history classroom is not an example of Islamophobia,” Berkson wrote. “Labeling it in this way is not only inaccurate, but also diverts our attention from real examples of bigotry and hatred.”

The student staff of the Oracle deleted Berkson’s letter shortly after publishing it, they explained, “Those in our community have indicated that a letter we published has caused them harm.”

Berkson said in an interview Thursday that it’s important to recognize that such images can be problematic for students wary of idolatry. But it’s also important to challenge students and voice their opinions on uncomfortable topics, he said.

“Religions are all incredibly diverse, so there will be disputes within religions on all sorts of issues, including this issue of representational art,” he said. “The problem is that the university, the administration, cannot take sides in a religious debate.”

A Hamline spokesperson did not respond to an interview request.